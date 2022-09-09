Excelerate America to host Grant Competition for Entrepreneurs in partnership with ODP Business Solutions

Participants have the opportunity to pitch for over $20,000 in cash and prizes. Applications are accepted through September 30 and the virtual finale event will take place November 3.

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Excelerate America, the Collective for small business entrepreneurs, announced they have begun accepting applications for a Grant Competition in partnership with leading B2B solutions provider ODP Business Solutions . The competition will focus on showcasing small business entrepreneurs working tirelessly to bring their dreams to life while also positively impacting their local communities. Any entrepreneur or small business owner meeting the eligibility requirements is able to apply for this opportunity now through September 30. Interested parties can learn more and apply here .

Semi-finalists for the competition will be announced on October 7. An open-to-the-public online voting process will determine the eight finalists who will go on to pitch for a chance to win over $20,000 in cash and prizes during the virtual finale event on November 3. The event will take place in the Excelerate America Discord server, and live streamed to the public via YouTube. A panel of judges will select the grand prize winner, and a fan favorite will also be determined by viewer votes. All eight finalists will additionally receive a prize package valued at $500 courtesy of MOO and Dell Technologies .

The eligibility requirements for applicants include:

Must have a team of at least two or more employees

Been in business at least one year and generating revenue

Planning to expand or grow in the next six months

Dedicated to improving local community or other businesses

"Excelerate America was built on the premise of helping small enterprises excel and grow to build vibrant communities," said CEO Roy Lamphier. "The grant competition is one way we can support and showcase enterprises doing the work and contributing to that vision."

About Excelerate America: Excelerate America is a place for small business owners and entrepreneurs to network, collaborate, and grow together. Founded in 2017, its mission is to create vibrant communities by empowering small business entrepreneurs through a collective network of peers, partnerships and solutions. Excelerate America believes that uniting small business entrepreneurs through an intentional, interactive community will make them stronger.

