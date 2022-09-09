FARMLAND® TO SUPPORT MIDWEST FARMING AND AGRICULTURAL COMMUNITIES IN YEAR TWO OF ITS HONORING THE HEARTLAND TOUR

The Brand is Investing in the Next Wave of Industry Farmers Through its Continued Partnership with the National FFA Organization, Kicking Off This Year's Tour with a $74,000 Donation

SMITHFIELD, Va., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since day one, Farmland® has worked with local farmers and their families in America's heartland to provide customers with food they can trust and feel good about. To invest in the future of the agricultural industry and show appreciation for the honest work, day in and day out, in Midwest farming communities, Farmland launched year two of its Honoring the Heartland Tour. The 12-week mission is highlighting the fundamental role the region plays by providing monetary donations to support the next generation of farmers and delivering "grab-n-go" meals to those working in the agriculture industry, farming communities, and grocery/retail establishments. During the first year of the truck tour, Farmland served over 11,000 meals to proud Midwest residents and donated more than 160,000 servings of protein to benefit the Omaha, Nebraska, community.

As part of the second annual Honoring the Heartland Tour, the National FFA Organization and Kansas FFA Association receive donations from Farmland to strengthen agriculture programs and invest in the future of farming. (PRNewswire)

Since July, the Farmland Honoring the Heartland Tour food truck has been making two to three stops per week in various locations rooted in Midwestern neighborhoods. In addition to distributing meals, Farmland will continue its partnership with the National FFA Organization to assist in its vision to grow leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture at the local, state, and national levels. Throughout the remainder of the tour, Farmland will be donating a total of $150,000 to the National FFA Organization and local FFA chapters, beginning today with a $65,000 donation to the National FFA Organization and a $9,000 donation to the local Kansas FFA Association. Today's donation event took place at the Kansas State Fair, where Farmland's food truck also made an appearance to supply samples to attendees.

"At Farmland, we're constantly inspired by the organizations, communities, and individuals across the Midwest who play a fundamental role in our food supply," said Jessica Scarlett, senior associate brand manager for Farmland. "Supporting the future of the agriculture industry and providing the next wave of farmers with the tools needed to succeed has been a longstanding commitment of our brand. We are proud to continue the legacy of the Farmland Honoring of the Heartland Tour and our partnership with the National FFA Organization for a second year."

Farmland also launched its Farmland FFA Heartland Grant Program to support students' goals and inspire continued growth in the agriculture industry. Through the program, Farmland will provide $20,000 in financial support via grants valued at $1,000 each. Farmland is encouraging FFA members located in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri to enroll through an open application process, ending October 9, 2022, at FarmlandFFAHeartlandGrants.com.

"We are grateful for Farmland's ongoing support of the National FFA Organization's mission to make a positive difference in the lives of students," said Molly Ball, president for the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer for the National FFA Organization. "We're happy to join the brand in recognizing the often-overlooked heroes of farming and agriculture."

In addition, Farmland is proud to be an official partner of country superstar Luke Bryan's Farm Tour for a second consecutive year. In its 13th year, Farm Tour is an annual concert series that gives back by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending a local college or university near the tour stops. To date, more than 60 scholarships have been granted.

For more information and to see where the Farmland Honoring the Heartland Tour goes next, follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @FarmlandFoods and visit www.farmlandfoods.com.

About Farmland

Founded in 1959, Farmland is the maker of high-quality, flavorful meats. Rooted in rich traditions of America's heartland, Farmland is committed to a strong work ethic, community, substance over flash, and wholesome, quality food that people feel good about serving. Farmland's robust portfolio of products includes varieties of bacon, sausage, ham and lunch meat. For more information about our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.FarmlandFoods.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmlandFoods), Instagram (@farmlandfoods) or Twitter (@FarmlandFoods). Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About Kansas FFA Association

The Kansas FFA Association is a statewide organization of 11,470 agricultural education students in 224 chapters in every corner of Kansas. Our mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Visit www.ksffa.org for more information.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

