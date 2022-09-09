The J.M. Smucker Co. Releases 2022 Corporate Impact Report

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today issued its 2022 Corporate Impact Report, including its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Disclosure Report, detailing its commitment to responsible business practices and continued progress on its Thriving Together agenda.

The Company's Thriving Together agenda centers on five key pillars: ensuring access to quality food, aiding access to education, promoting equitable and ethical treatment for all, making connections to necessary community resources and ensuring a healthier planet.

This agenda came to life in many important ways this past fiscal year. Some notable highlights include:

Supported delivery of more than 23 million meals to people and pets in need

Acted as a founding sponsor of Opening Track, a unique music education program from Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Donated more than $1.2 million to the Red Cross and United Way to support the unique needs of communities across North America

Launched initial Employee Resource Groups to support marginalized communities, promote a spirit of community and foster allyship

Worked with a number of external conservation partners, including World Wildlife Fund, Pollinator Partnership and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, to conserve resources, restore biodiversity and promote healthier ecosystems

The Company recognizes its responsibility to support all constituents and provide updates on progress made toward its ESG goals.

"We have high expectations for the important role we must play in support of our communities and planet, and recognize our stakeholders share in our passion," said Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Corporate Impact Report and ESG disclosure are opportunities to keep these engaged constituents informed while also sharing our sincere appreciation to our employees and partners who helped us deliver these results."

Learn more about the Company's impact and Thriving Together agenda by visiting: www.jmsmucker.com/our-impact.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in more than 80 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

