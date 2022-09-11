Humixx Launches the Truly Full Protection Cases for iPhone 14 Series

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple has introduced an all-new iPhone lineup, meeting Dynamic Island with iPhone 14 Pro. Humixx is ready to welcome the latest iPhone 14 series with crystal clear cases and translucent cases. With the commitment to be ever-improving, this year's case collection is a medley of revamped classics and brand-new innovation.

Humixx new crystal clear cases for iPhone 14 series are all military-grade certified by SGS (MIL-STD-810H 516.6), and have survived 8000+ drops with 0 damage to either phone or case. Their vision for clear cases is to provide optimum protection while showing your iPhone natural brilliance. Whether you want to showcase beauty or strength, Humixx clear cases do it all!

Humixx also offers the rare frosted translucent cases for iPhone 14 series with military-grade drop protection. They have certified drop protection which offers additional security with resistance from accidental falls and scratches. There is a raised frame on the phone case itself as well as around the camera protector for extra reliability.

Daily-life Protectors

More than just a mobile casemaker, Humixx has also added some new case styles and accessories that enhance protection.

The 5-IN-1 clear case kit for iPhone 14 series comes with 1 clear case, 2 HD tempered screen protectors, and 2 HD camera lens protectors, which provide all-around protection for your phone. Moreover, Humixx has crafted the latest anti-oxidation coating and upgraded to 100% light-transmitting German Bayer material, details that other manufacturers have overlooked. It effectively resists 99.99% of UV rays, which offers the most yellowing resistance to ensure the longest lasting clarity.

For the people who is seeking low-profile and innovation, the rare frosted translucent case is the best choice. With Humixx newest venture, the 5-IN-1 iPhone 14 series cases, they took inspiration from Harman Kardon speakers' aesthetic to provide a blend of elegance, style, and functionality. The translucent cases loomingly reveal the iPhone's Apple logo and allow for wireless, MagSafe charging.

Style the Apple

The Apple stretches far and wide and so does Humixx's lineup. It's got the Apple Watch covered as well with one of its accessories including the 7/8/SE series case and band as a staple for those who appreciate a protective sporty look.

Whether picking up the iPhone or watch, Humixx has got the Apple covered. With designs suited to look good and be durable, there is always something that Humixx has to offer.

To view the full collection and how the Apple can be styled, visit Humixx's listings here

About Humixx

Simple and Protection

Humixx derives the name from the words "human" and "mix", which implies man and product are in one. They take pride in their high quality products, attention to detail, cases' innovative functions, and cohesive development with every dimension of your phone in mind. For more information about Humixx and its products, please click here

https://humixx.net/

