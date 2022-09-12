Axxess' Operational Excellence Recognized with ISO 9001 Certification

ISO 9001 is World's Most Widely-Recognized Quality Management Standard

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home healthcare technology provider Axxess has been recognized for its operational excellence in receiving ISO 9001 certification. ISO 9001 is the world's most widely-recognized quality management standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It focuses on evidence-based decision-making and accountability across an organization to improve communication, operating efficiency, customer focus and employee engagement.

"It is gratifying to receive the ISO 9001 certification so soon after becoming the first home healthcare technology vendor to be CHAP-verified," said Andrew Olowu, Axxess Chief Technology Officer. "We work every day with a commitment to the highest standards of excellence to meet our clients' needs, and these kinds of recognition affirm we have world-class operations in place. It is only possible because of the team of experts we have assembled across the company and their dedication to performing at the highest levels."

Axxess developed a quality management process to better satisfy the needs of its clients and continually improve the overall management and success of the company.

The Axxess quality management system is committed to:

Always providing clients with the best products available;

Adhering to all client requirements, as well as those defined in the International Standard; and

Continually improving the quality management system and services provided to clients.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

