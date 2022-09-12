Barton & Gray Debut the Daychaser 48', The Brand's First Proprietary Yacht Built for Luxuriating at Sea

Designed and built in Boston, the Barton & Gray Daychaser 48' was created by the yachting industry's most prestigious thought leaders to combine the power of a commercial boat with the opulence of a chic dayboat

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton & Gray Mariners Club, the yacht membership club that unlocks all the benefits of boat ownership without the impediments, announces the debut of the Daychaser 48', the brand's first proprietary yacht built exclusively for Mariner's Club members. Several years in the making, the Daychaser 48' exemplifies the Barton & Gray experience, boasting ample space for socializing, from an expansive bar and lounge space on the bow to a Beach Club on the stern for water sports and beach access. The first Daychaser 48' is launching in Boston for members to book for outings in the Hamptons, Greenwich, and Manhattan with nine additional boats splashing throughout the remainder of 2022 and into early 2023.

Since it was founded on Nantucket in 2006, Barton & Gray has assembled and maintained a fleet of over 75 luxurious Hinckley yachts. With consumer interest in boating at an all-time high, desire for the Barton & Gray experience has skyrocketed. In fact, the Club forecasts a record 12,000+ outings in 2022. This massive growth and demand among members for an elevated experience led Barton & Gray to expand its current fleet with a new boat custom-built for its members.

"Barton & Gray is synonymous with a luxury oceanfront experience. We allow our members to relax on the water and make fond memories with their loved ones," said Barton & Gray Co-Founder and CMO Douglas Gray. "The Daychaser 48' is the culmination of years watching our members and learning what they want when they board our boats. It combines the latest in maritime technology with the romance of luxury day boating to optimize for durability, sustainability, style and enjoyment."

To complete the Daychaser 48', Barton & Gray Yachtworks turned to some of the most prestigious thought leaders in the yachting industry including celebrated yacht designer Doug Zurn of Zurn Yacht Design and Boston Boatworks. The boat was designed and built domestically in the Boston area, in close proximity to Barton & Gray's headquarters in Boston, MA. and Portsmouth, NH. Because the boat is being built domestically, it has to follow stringent environmental guidelines, including being built with no VOCs and with eco-friendly composites.

Sustainability was intertwined throughout the design and manufacturing process, with the new boat featuring a unique shape developed to cut through the water more efficiently and reduce waste in the construction process. Weighing one-third less than a traditional yacht of similar size and tapping into materials not traditionally used in the boating industry, the Daychaser '48 is more fuel-efficient than a typical dayboat. Paired with the Barton & Gray sharing economy model that allows for more efficient usage - Barton & Gray boats are used ten times more than traditional yachts - the Daychaser 48' is more efficient in terms of time, fuel costs, materials and dock space.

"Not only does the Daychaser 48' match the high-end aesthetic our members desire and expect from our brand, but it is reliable enough to ensure consistent usage by our members and sustainable enough to keep our oceans and harbors clean," said Barton & Gray Co-Founder and President Timothy Barton. "Our boat is built with considerable respect for the coastal ecosystem and with the needs of our members. It is the physical embodiment of the techniques and lessons honed from the team over the past 17 years."

Optimized for day and evening trips, the Daychaser 48' boasts a massive open-deck plan with a walk-through windshield connecting three sheltered and open-air lounge areas. Perfect for entertaining, the Daychaser's lounge spaces are upholstered with Perennials fabric and feature tables to hold wine and other refreshments, while a built-in inflator means that paddle boards and water toys can always be at the ready. Additionally, the boat will feature a Seakeeper, a gyroscopic stabilizer, transforming the boating experience by virtually eliminating any boat roll or rockiness. Without the need for overnight accommodations below-deck, the below-deck space has been optimized for easy maintenance or repair of mechanics and open space to hold plates, cups, paddle boards, spare towels and other water toys necessary for a perfect day on the water. There is also a daybed, shower and desk below deck.

"Barton & Gray was clear from the start that this is a purpose-built vessel centered around entertainment at sea. I took that to heart in the design process and envisioned exactly how members would use each aspect of the boat," said Doug Zurn of renowned design firm Zurn Yacht Design in Marblehead, MA. "But it is truly a lion in lamb's clothing. Under its beautiful exterior, this is a powerful boat with the capabilities of a military- or commercial-grade vessel."

Approved by the Coast Guard, the Daychaser 48's power-train engines were built around the highly durable twin Cummins QSB 6.7 550-hp diesels married to Hamilton waterjets. The yacht control systems are custom joystick controls created by Barton & Gray to be more functional than recreational-grade controls. Rounding out the maritime systems are Seakeeper gyrostabilizers and Zipwake dynamic trim-control systems. The boat reaches a modest 35 knots, but smoothness of ride is preferred over speed so that members can enjoy a calm, dry ride and plenty of idle time by the beach.

"Building the Daychaser 48' was such a unique project for us and an absolute honor," said Boston Boatworks Founder and CEO Scott Smith. "This felt like a seamless partnership, pairing Boston Boatworks' 25 years of experience building best-in-class boats with Barton & Gray's mastership in offering members one-of-a-kind experiences."

Barton & Gray Mariners Club was founded in 2006 by a crew of marine, software and marketing professionals, helmed by Timothy Barton and Douglas Gray. In the early days of the burgeoning "collaborative" or "sharing" economy, the crew recognized the vast inventory of time aboard yachts tied up to the docks, as well as the opportunity for technology to actualize that inventory. But most importantly, the crew wanted to make the joys of time spent on the water more approachable, expanding one of mankind's favorite past times to a whole new audience. After that first Summer in Nantucket, more and more people are spending time on the water with Barton & Gray Mariners Club every day. The Club now runs 75+ yachts, in over 30 harbors, hosting tens of thousands of passengers each year. Barton & Gray Mariners Club combines the luxury of yachting, the adventure of exploration, and the joys of entertaining into one of the most sought-after amenities in the world.

