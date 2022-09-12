CREATE Restaurant Technology Event in Denver Next Week

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big return of CREATE Restaurant Technology event in downtown Denver. The Kiosk Association is a returning sponsor (three years now) – Sponsors this year are Johnsonville, Coca-Cola, and Tyson. Participants include iHop, Nations Restaurant News (NRN), Noodles, Denny's, Wendy's and many more top tier speakers . Registration info is here . Supporting sponsors include Revel, Stratcache, the Kiosk Association (KMA), Keurig/Dr. Pepper and Presto to name some.

Date: September 19-21, 2022

Location: Sheraton Denver

Are you a restaurant executive wanting to attend? We can help with a free pass ($500 value). Send an email to info@kioskindustry.org with your information.

CREATE: The Future of Foodservice connects together the most exciting restaurant leaders — from the biggest brands and the most exciting emerging brands — through live virtual sessions, on-demand educational resources and a one-of-a-kind in-person event in Denver. Thousands of CREATE members have already leveled up their leadership, made authentic connections and reignited their businesses.

Resources At A Glance

Sponsors

Johnsonville

The Coca-Cola Company

Text Pete

Tyson

restaurant technology Create Sponsors

Sessions

Tuesday 1:15pm - 1:45pm

ASK THE EXPERTS

Technology innovation to drive digital sales and improve customer experience

Speakers: Scott Boatwright,

Chief Restaurant Officer,

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Sponsor: Kiosk Association

WHAT YOU'LL LEARN:

What's the future holds for restaurant tech and digital innovation





How technology can help create better, more meaningful restaurant jobs





How the softening economy will impact the restaurant labor market

For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group .

