big Launches Sightline Bootcamp to Help Emerging and High-Growth Brands with Their Most Pressing Business Challenges

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, big – a Horizon Media company dedicated to supporting companies in a state of business transformation – announced its inaugural Sightline Bootcamp, September 13-15. big will host founders, CEOs, and marketing executives at emerging and high-growth brands to address some of their most pressing challenges, including customer acquisition, channel distribution and how to maximize budget allocations. The Bootcamp has been designed to provide the participating companies with an actionable roadmap for media strategy and investment through a rigorous, collaborative, and case-based agenda.

The program encapsulates big's tested strategic frameworks and concepts and will provide marketing and business leaders with tangible outputs that can directly inform and refine how they go to market and address target audiences. Throughout the immersive three-day workshop, participating founders and CMOs will experience Sightline Bootcamp as a cohort – coming together to engage in dynamic discussions and summarizing learnings and insights as a group, while also taking away individual applications for their brands.

"Transformational brands trying to set a path for growth often experience a range of complex challenges and trade-offs. Through the Sightline Bootcamp, we're sharing the suite of best practices we've learned – how we've helped companies scale their businesses – to provide clear and actionable steps for how to get from where they are to where they are trying to go," said John Koenigsberg, Head of big. "For the Bootcamp, we're taking methods, frameworks, tools, and solutions that we use to unlock growth for transformational brands and packaging those takeaways into a bitesize and scalable format."

Interactive case-based learning: inspired by a Harvard Business School case model, five original and interactive cases that coach participants on how to put marketing theory into action

Mentor Masterclasses: a curated collection of masterclass presentations from big and Horizon Media experts on topics of special interest and relevance to the cohort

Each of the participating brands applied and were accepted after being nominated by VC firms. The brands span sectors including retail, financial technology, and consumer packaged goods.

"Sightline stays true to big's core philosophy that success stems from the convergence of curiosity, creativity, accountability, and business acumen," said Suzanne McEachern Gross, Director of Strategic Projects, big. "The program will help brands see additional opportunities in front of them and reframe their growth potential in new ways."

Sightline will launch subsequent cohorts in the coming year. Questions and inquiries should be directed to sightline@horizon-big.com.

Founded in 2019, big is a marketing acceleration partner for a new wave of transformational brands. Integrating the unrivalled capabilities and clout of Horizon Media, its parent company, big empowers lean marketing organizations to scale ambitious ideas in the pursuit of strategic & enduring business growth. big supports high potential brands poised for transformation, and partners directly with founders, CMO's, and entrepreneurial marketing leaders to drive exceptional outcomes.

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

