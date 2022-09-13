Illuminate To Add More Than 100 New Employees

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate, a data solutions company that provides tools and services which collect and analyze information for key decision-makers, announced today it is looking to fill more than 100 open positions company-wide, with the majority of those in the Washington, DC area. The openings include jobs in areas ranging from applications developers to intelligence analysts.

Illuminate needs to hire the additional employees due to the strong growth of the company over the past year. Recently, Illuminate was awarded several large federal government and military data analysis contracts.

"We have a critical need across the board for qualified professionals, from tool developers to the analysts that use them," said Gregg Melanson, Illuminate's Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations. "This is a tremendous opportunity for those with military and government agency experience, and particularly those with security clearances. Illuminate is in a strong growth mode, and we expect that to continue indefinitely."

Illuminate offers a supportive and growth-oriented work environment, with an emphasis on employee quality of life and professional development. Our teams tightly integrate and leverage one another to design, deploy, and maintain best-in-breed solutions for the planet's toughest missions. Employees receive competitive salaries and a benefits package that includes performance bonuses, health and dental coverage beginning on day 1, and a comprehensive safe harbor 401K with employee matching contributions.

Illuminate believes in a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion where all people are valued. We embrace the diversity of the rich backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of our global workforce. Different points of view are welcomed and celebrated, as we strive to create an inclusive workplace where all feel empowered to bring their full, authentic selves to work.

