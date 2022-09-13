JETBLUE OFFICIALLY RESUMING ITS NONSTOP SERVICE TO THE GUADELOUPE ISLANDS THIS NOVEMBER, JUST IN TIME FOR THE KICKOFF OF ACCLAIMED SAILING RACE "ROUTE DU RHUM"

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetblue nonstop flights to Guadeloupe (PTP) from New York (JFK) are set to resume on November 5. Guadeloupe Islands afficionados can already book their tickets online through the NY based carrier's website. JetBlue will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

"We are thrilled about the return of Jetblue in November, these are excellent news for the destination and for Americans who are eager to discover or to return to our French Caribbean archipelago for a unique experience." Said Sonia TAILLEPIERRE, President, Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board. All health restrictions applied to international travelers entering the Guadeloupe archipelago have been lifted. On August 1, the French parliament declared the end to the public health emergency and subsequent exceptional measures put in place at the outset of the Covid -19 pandemic.

Proof of vaccination is no longer required

No further justification for travel can be required

Travelers no longer must provide a sworn statement of non-contamination

No more covid test is required upon arrival

The Guadeloupe archipelago will be kicking off the winter season with the Route du Rhum - Destination Guadeloupe, its acclaimed international transatlantic sailing race that will leave Saint Malo, Brittany, France on November 6 to reach Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, around a fortnight later. 138 solo sailors will set sail for an epic Atlantic crossing that they have been dreaming of for months, even for years. Some of the best solo racers in the world, professionals, and amateurs, meet every 4 years to taste "The Magic of the Rhum."

"This is a highly anticipated season for all our partners. The future of travel is very promising as all health restrictions have been lifted. We are ready to welcome Americans" adds Taillepierre.

The return of the Accor Group to Guadeloupe is also a strong sign of dynamism for the destination. The opening of The Royal Key, a 4-star Pullman brand Resort under Accor Group management is on the way. Scheduled to be ready for the 2023/2024 winter season, the 102-room and suite Pullman property will be combined with a high-end spa complex.

For more information about the destination's visit the destination website here

