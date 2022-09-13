More than 2,000 Biopharma Leaders Come Together at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit to Advance Drug Development

Keynote speakers AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, CSL Behring, and GSK headline one of the industry's largest events for driving collaboration and innovation

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that visionaries from AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, CSL Behring, and GSK will be keynote speakers at the 2022 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit on Oct.19 and 20 in Boston. Speakers will showcase how innovations and advancements in clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety enable greater efficiency and speed across the product lifecycle.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems) (PRNewswire)

With more than 2,000 industry professionals and over 100 sessions, Veeva R&D and Quality Summit is one of life sciences' largest and most impactful events. Attendees will learn strategies to establish a clinical data foundation for patient-centric digital trials, transform quality management across the value chain, optimize regulatory operations, and deliver new levels of productivity in safety. Featured keynotes and sessions include:

AbbVie sharing its vision for transforming safety to improve patient outcomes.





AstraZeneca highlighting how modern quality management enables tangible value creation.





Boehringer Ingelheim on enabling digital execution in clinical trials to bring treatments to patients faster.





Global Blood Therapeutics explaining ways to turn the trial master file (TMF) into a strategic advantage for fast, accurate clinical trials.





GSK showing how they built a unified development ecosystem across clinical, quality, and regulatory for speed and agility.





Forge Biologics discussing how digital quality management helps to accelerate processes and build trust with partners.





Moderna on the benefits of establishing an end-to-end regulatory system for increased agility and visibility.

"Life sciences has made significant progress in streamlining processes and making information sharing easier," said Jim Reilly, vice president, Veeva Development Cloud strategy. "Veeva R&D and Quality Summit will bring the industry back together in person to connect with peers, share learnings, and discuss strategies that can move the industry forward."

The event is open exclusively to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on the agenda and program details at veeva.com/Summit.

