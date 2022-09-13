Novva Data Centers Announces New Data Center in North Las Vegas featuring Water-Free Cooling and Renewable Energy

North Las Vegas Joins West Jordan, Utah, and Colorado Springs as Next Location for Sustainable, Western US Wholesale and Colocation Site

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novva Data Centers , a state-of-the-art data center company providing purpose-built data center facilities, announced plans to open a new data center in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Construction on the 275,000 square foot, 100MW, $400 Million data center in North Las Vegas began in October 2021, and the facility is expected to open in late 2023. The data center, which will be located on a 20 acre campus, is Novva's third location, joining existing facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado , and West Jordan, Utah.

"Since our founding, Novva has sought to bring purpose-built, futuristic, eco-friendly facilities to the Western United States and we've been very selective and intentional with our site locations," said Wes Swenson, founder and CEO of Novva Data Centers. "North Las Vegas is an ideal location for a data center because it allows us to take advantage of the abundant renewable energy alternatives, and its proximity to the California and regional markets. It is a great addition to our other western data center locations."

"This also gives us another opportunity to implement our water-free cooling technology, which will save approximately 150 to 200 million gallons of water a year, and in 2024 we plan to deploy atmospheric water generation for landscape needs," Swenson continued. "The facility will also benefit from tax abatements from the state of Nevada, which were approved in the summer of 2022."

The new North Las Vegas facility will be built with sustainability in mind using renewable energy, and replicate Novva's signature "wholocation" experience. Wholocation refers to a combination of wholesale scale and retail colocation, which provides the ability to serve clients of any size and scalability needs — from those requiring 1 cabinet to 1,000+ cabinets.

"North Las Vegas is a growing hub for global brands and innovative industries and Novva's new data center will help serve and attract top enterprises to our community" said North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. "Novva's track record of building thoughtful, sustainable data centers proves they will be good stewards of local resources while bringing major value as North Las Vegas builds upon its reputation as a business hub."

The new facility was made possible with a recent growth equity investment which was announced earlier in the year. Novva plans to expand across the United States and expects to offer 1,000 MW of designed data center capacity by 2027 at several strategic, yet-to-be-named locations in addition to this newest Las Vegas site.

The data center will feature robotics, high density cooling using water-free technology, containment, renewable energy in partnership with NV Energy, and a wholly owned on premise substation.

The Las Vegas data center is currently taking reservations. Companies seeking more information should contact sales@novva.com.

For more information about Novva Data Centers and its futuristic technology deployments and sustainability efforts, visit www.novva.com .

About Novva Data Centers

Novva Data Centers creates purpose-built data centers for the future across the Western United States, providing wholesale and multi-tenant colocation infrastructure services for local, national, and international clients. Novva's human-centric, sustainable data center solutions are married with an extensive portfolio of high capacity, scalable data center amenities to provide turn-key, client-designed solutions for any size of business. Novva's flagship campus in West Jordan, Utah, features 200 MW of capacity and 1.5 million square feet of data center built over four phases. A state-of-the-art waterless cooling system, renewable energy, drone and robot dog facility monitoring and more, provide a one-of-a-kind, modern day data center experience.

