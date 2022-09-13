PA Cyber Celebrated Grand Opening of Relocated Greensburg Office

New facility provides families with more space and greater accessibility.

MIDLAND, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 120 students, parents, and staff attended PA Cyber's grand opening of its Greensburg regional office on Thursday, September 8. Families stood near as PA Cyber CEO Brian Hayden performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

(PRNewswire)

"It was a lively atmosphere, with a nice mix of families who have been with PA Cyber for many years and families who are new to the school," said Dave Veon, PA Cyber's supervisor of regional offices.

Headquartered in Midland, the K-12 online school maintains a network of nine regional offices around the state that serve as hubs for enrollment, orientation, and year-round enrichment activities. The school relocated its Greensburg office within the same metropolitan area in 2021 to provide an enhanced facility for students and their families, but the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The office is located at 1040 Towne Square Drive.

PA Cyber relocated the office to increase square footage and improve visibility and accessibility for students and their families. The new 9,700-square-foot facility serves approximately 2,000 PA Cyber students in Westmoreland County and its surrounding counties. The location is under a ten-year lease.

"We want to provide the best facilities that we can for students and their families," said Brian Hayden, CEO of PA Cyber. "We are invested in the many families that we serve, and we are committed to being an active member of their communities."

At the grand opening, students met staff from many areas of the school and enjoyed interactive activities. They met the CEO, principals, a school nurse, and Archie the mascot. They enjoyed face painting, balloon art, and hands-on art and STEM activities. PA Cyber's Supervisor of STEM Education Tom Brambley led students through hands-on activities with robots and a piano composed of bananas.

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instructional methods, and curricula choices connect Pennsylvania students and families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment to any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.

Pictures from event are available upon request.

Media Contact: Jennie Harris

jennie.harris@pacyber.org

724-313-5842

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber)