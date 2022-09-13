Synack Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Bringing the Power of Continuous and on Demand Security to Microsoft Azure

Synack has integrated with Microsoft Sentinel to speed up vulnerability remediation in one scalable, cloud-native solution.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, a premier platform for on-demand security expertise, announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and is available through integration with Microsoft Sentinel, giving enterprises globally seamless access to a worldwide network of top security researchers working around the clock to protect their cloud assets.

Becoming part of MISA, an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers, builds on a growing collaboration between Synack and Microsoft and is a testament to both organizations' commitment to providing easier, more flexible and scalable cybersecurity solutions.

Microsoft Sentinel is a cloud-native, security information event management (SIEM) and security orchestration automated response (SOAR) solution designed to reduce unnecessary friction in the vulnerability remediation process. It also provides early threat detection and rapid response to sophisticated attacks to facilitate shorter resolution times and lower the number of security incidents.

"Our integration with Microsoft Sentinel couldn't be more timely and important today as organizations everywhere are scrambling to find enough skilled practitioners to protect them against punishing cyberattacks. We help solve that talent gap with our platform that combines a powerful network of ethical hackers with the most advanced technology," said Jay Kaplan, Synack's CEO. "We look forward to building on this important relationship with Microsoft."

Cyberattacks on cloud environments are expected to increase, putting enterprises and critical infrastructure providers at greater risk of supply chain, ransomware and nation-state attacks. As a result of these threats, the Biden administration has called on organizations to deploy third-party testing "to test the security of your systems and your ability to defend against a sophisticated attack. Many ransomware criminals are aggressive and sophisticated and will find the equivalent of unlocked doors." The Synack integration with Microsoft Sentinel enables customers to respond to this challenge.

"Members of MISA integrate their security solutions with Microsoft's security technology to gain more signal, increase visibility and better protect against threats. By extending Microsoft's security capabilities across the ecosystem, we help our shared customers to succeed," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "This vibrant security ecosystem is valuable to our shared customer base because it reduces the cost and complexity of integrating disparate security tools."

Synack will deliver insights through its Microsoft Sentinel integration, enabling security teams to correlate these findings with Microsoft Sentinel data to gain end-to-end visibility, comprehensively investigate and take action on threats.

In addition to the Microsoft Sentinel integration and MISA membership, Synack also recently announced another integration with Microsoft's Security and Compliance for Cloud Infrastructure solution that will further enhance Microsoft Azure protections.

ABOUT SYNACK:

Synack's premier on-demand security testing platform harnesses a talented, vetted community of security researchers and smart technology to deliver continuous penetration testing and vulnerability management, with actionable results. We are committed to making the world more secure by closing the cybersecurity skills gap, giving organizations on-demand access to the most-trusted security researchers in the world. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional teams around the world, Synack protects global banks, federal agencies, DoD classified assets and more than $6 trillion in Fortune 500 and Global 2000 revenue. For more information, please visit www.synack.com.

