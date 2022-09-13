Terra.do Announces Crowdfunding Campaign To Allow Climate-Conscious Individuals to Invest at Same Terms as Marquee Investors

STANFORD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra.do, a global climate career platform with the mission to get 100 million people working in climate by 2030, today announced its WeFunder crowdfunding campaign, which has already raised $320K in funding. The crowdfunding campaign will remain open until September 30, 2022, to both accredited and non-accredited investors globally and can be accessed by visiting the Terra.do WeFunder page.

In order to allow as many climate-conscious individuals as possible to participate, Terra.do is taking the unprecedented step of offering them the same terms as the marquee investors in its seed round that closed in June of this year. That seed round raised $5 Million in funding led by Avaana Capital, with participation from notable VCs and more than 150 individuals in the climate community.

"It is on all of us to contribute to fixing the climate crisis, not just corporations," said Anshuman Bapna, co-founder and CEO of Terra.do. "To raise such substantial funds to date through community-focused funding signals a widespread desire among individuals to address the climate crisis. As a company, we are focused on being a key player to develop professionals' skill sets and connect them to hiring managers within companies focused on climate change. We are gratified to have the support of a group of global individuals working in harmony to ensure that together we can work to solve this crisis."

The crowdfunding round will contribute to Terra.do making thousands of hours of climate education and professional development content freely available on its app and website. The company's new, free mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , already offers unique, insider access to climate professionals and hiring managers at top climate tech companies. The app facilitates direct connections between climate employers and prospective talent through innovative climate job fairs and offers access to Terra.do's highly sought-after and extremely effective climate fellowships. It is a key starting point for professionals looking to build their careers and a community in climate-related work.

Thousands of mid-career professionals from more than 25 countries have participated in and completed the company's cohort-based learning programs, which range from comprehensive climate landscape overviews to deep-dives subjects such as venture capital, climate-resilient agriculture, and other relevant subjects. Fellows have access to mentors who are experts in climate science, policy, business, and finance.

Terra.do will host its next online job fair on September 14, in partnership with Venture for ClimateTech. The job fairs provide those seeking to kickstart their climate career with an actionable opportunity to meet cutting-edge climate startups across industries. The job fairs will be exclusively offered and available on the Terra.do app throughout the year.

As part of the company's mission to educate a wide range of professionals about climate change, Terra.do offers a scholarship program for journalists to attend their flagship Climate Change: Learning for Action program. The 12-week intensive a deep-dive into the entire landscape of climate change and the solutions being worked on to address it. For more information and to apply for the journalist scholarship, visit terra.do/journalist.

About Terra.do

Terra.do is a global climate career platform founded in 2020 by Anshuman Bapna, Dr. Kamal Kapadia, and Mayank Jain with the mission to get 100 million people working in climate by 2030. The platform brings together a wide-ranging community of professionals from critical climate industries such as energy, mobility, and regenerative agriculture and top experts in areas such as policy, science, and finance. Its immersive, cohort-based climate learning programs boast several thousand graduates from 25+ countries. Through Terra.do's job fairs, talent drops to employers, and rich network, its members have found roles in hundreds of leading climate tech companies and Fortune 100 sustainability teams and founded dozens of climate startups. For more information, visit www.terra.do

Contact Terra.do

press@terra.do

Media

Chris Allieri

Mulberry & Astor

chris@mulberryandastor.com

View original content:

SOURCE Terra.do