American Battery Solutions Acquires the Entire IP Portfolio Developed by Battery Systems Innovator, Tiveni Inc.

LAKE ORION, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Solutions, Inc. ("ABS"), a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced battery systems for electrified mobility, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the complete IP portfolio of Tiveni, Inc., a battery systems innovator founded and led by original Tesla founder/CEO Martin Eberhard. The addition of Tiveni developed technologies will accelerate ABS' deployment of low-cost, energy-dense, highly-crash-tolerant EV batteries. The acquisition includes a supporting patent portfolio protecting the cost/density/safety advantages included in Tiveni's designs. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed by mutual agreement.

The transaction includes an IP portfolio of more than 100 assets, including 24 issued U.S. patents, and 143 pending applications, with broad coverage, core to EV battery systems and supply chain including 37 (U.S.), 16 (China), 32 (EU and UK national stage), and 2 pending PCTs. Additionally, it includes technology transfer and know-how to implement and deploy the Tiveni technologies, including all design, engineering and process documentation from more than 4 years of development. Key granted patents date back a few years giving a preferred priority date position.

The technologies developed by Tiveni focus on a systems-level approach to the EV battery, with innovations in battery design and manufacturing technology in four major technology areas:

- Slide-in modular battery architecture —Including a chassis-integrated design to accommodate multiple, slide-in, field-replaceable modules and a commercial vehicle frame-attached housing

- Unique Contact Plate Design —A laminated multi-layer contact plate that consolidates all conductors in one assembly, spanning an entire battery module

- High Speed Laser Welding Manufacturing —Optical targeting and innovative assembly fixtures providing significant tolerance take up to enable reliable, high-speed welds and reduce manufacturing costs

- Battery Management System and Algorithms — Techniques applicable to multiple types stems and applications.

"We are excited to add Tiveni's battery module system technologies to our own ABS battery module design, including the functional, safety, and cost improvements inherent in the Tiveni technologies and design," said Subhash Dhar, ABS Founder, Chairman & CEO. "Along with our significant existing IP, this acquisition positions ABS IP portfolio at the forefront in relation to major industry players using cylindrical cell battery systems."

ABS plans to employ the Tiveni technology in its continuing development of next generation battery platforms, along with the next generation high energy cells to further support its customers in commercial and industrial mobility including transit buses, delivery vehicles, marine vessels, light electric vehicles, and outdoor power equipment with high quality, reliable and cost-effective battery solutions.

ABS designs and manufactures modular battery solutions for transportation, industrial, and commercial markets primarily in North America and Europe. The team at American Battery Solutions Inc. includes some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry, with decades of experience in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Our experts are applying this experience to the emerging and rapidly growing mobility and energy storage segments, concentrating on module production, pack assembly, and customer integration.

ABS operates a 120,000 sq. ft. technical center in Michigan and a dedicated 170,000 square foot purpose-built, state of the art battery manufacturing facility in Ohio. It employs more than 165 people in Michigan, Ohio, and Massachusetts. Follow ABS on Twitter @ABS_Energy and on LinkedIn.

