"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live Anime Celebration Airs Sunday, September 25th

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up to celebrate the premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War with the Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Anime Special live broadcast on Sunday, September 25th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more details.

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan, as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita, the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Tetsu Inada, the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.

Be sure to check out all the special social media campaigns going on to celebrate the livestream including a Retweet campaign, #BankaiLive comment and trend ranking giveaways!

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)

*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.

*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

