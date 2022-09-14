Interface Shares Design Trend Index, Highlighting People-Focused Approach to Interiors

Global Flooring Manufacturer Explores Commercial and Residential Design Themes

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface®, a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today shares its mid-year Design Trend Index, which details the impact of world-changing events over the past two years on design. The report highlights the emphasis on people-focused interiors and the need for spaces that adapt to end users. It discusses five overarching themes that will continue to inform the design of commercial and residential spaces.

Identified by design experts at Interface and FLOR®, the company's specialty brand, these trends reflect a growing need for comfort, flexibility and understanding as the world experienced enormous change over the last few years. The transformation of design trends speaks to how human behaviors and experiences have and will shape interiors.

Creating Calm: The stress of the pandemic resulted in a desire for quieter, calming spaces, which can be achieved through the integration of warmer hues, curved shapes, wood tones, soft pastels and nature-inspired tones.

Biophilic Design is Better: The last few years highlighted the importance of mental and physical wellbeing and how physical spaces play a role in wellness. Consequently, designers are interested in integrating aspects of biophilic design or connecting humans to nature by incorporating natural elements into a space.

Flexible Design : Today, it's beneficial to have adaptable spaces – both at home and in the office. This means interiors should be flexible, so they transform to meet changing needs. Designers achieve this by intentionally creating areas to serve multiple purposes. In the home, this might look like a space for work where you can also workout.

Return of Retro : Retro design trends are back again, from wood panels to soft pastel palettes and bold, eclectic patterns. This growing trend is reflected in fashion, interiors and music, prompting feelings of nostalgia.

Innovating Sustainability : Low-carbon design is trending as the impacts of climate change become more visible, resulting in a wave of innovation. Designers are looking to lower the carbon footprints of their spaces without sacrificing style. Thankfully, manufacturer innovations make this possible as they look to use more sustainable materials – from recycled plastics to bio-based materials and beyond.

"The design industry continues to embrace human-centered strategies, especially biophilic design, which emphasizes the connection between people and the natural world," said Katherine Cohen, Head of Creative and Merchandising at FLOR and Interface. "We're seeing a collective movement toward interiors that respond to our needs and to our wellbeing, with the goal of creating safe spaces that adapt and evolve with us."

About FLOR

FLOR®, the premium design brand of Interface®, has brought high-end area rugs to homes, offices, and every space between since 2003. FLOR carpet tiles are beautiful, easy to install, and responsibly sourced. Our customizable designs are engineered for high-traffic spaces, from family rooms to conference rooms. For more information, visit FLOR.com.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral.

