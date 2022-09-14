Silent Night Therapy Announces a Faster, More Convenient Way of Testing for Sleep Apnea

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sleep apnea specialists at Silent Night Therapy are proud to announce the implementation of a better, faster, and more convenient way to diagnose sleep apnea and other related conditions.

Silent Night Therapy

Originally, sleep apnea testing involved an overnight stay for in-clinic testing. This was uncomfortable, and a hassle for many people. The second iteration of testing was a take-home test. While this was better than having to travel to a clinic and sleeping in unfamiliar surroundings, the test still required wearing a pulse oximeter, a nasal cannula, and a belt (or two) across the chest.

Along with the discomfort of testing, getting results was also time-consuming. The devices needed to be shipped to the testing company, and it would often take up to two months to get the results.

Because we always strive to improve the experience for our patients, Silent Night Therapy is now using the Night Owl Mini Home Sleep Test for sleep apnea testing. Weighing in at only one ounce, The Night Owl is one of only two fully disposable, medical-grade sleep devices in the world. Its unique technology sensor measures a range of information while taped to your finger, including heart rate, body movement, and blood oxygen levels.

This tiny device can detect apnea events and oxygen desaturations, read via Bluetooth, and logged in an app. All the patient has to do is download the app, slip the device on their finger, and sleep close to their phone to get an accurate result.

Once the information has been gathered, a Board-Certified sleep physician will evaluate metrics such as your Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI), your Rapid-Eye Movement (REM) and Non-Rapid-Eye Movement (Non-REM) sleep, your oxygen saturation, total sleep time, and much more. The turnaround time for a report from the sleep physician is now only 48 hours.

Michelle Sands, Sleep Director at Silent Night Therapy says of the device: "What was once a very uncomfortable, cumbersome testing process has been simplified for better patient comfort and faster results. This is now simple, easy, and comfortable to do. This is a game changer."

Many patients will be excited to learn that Night Owl is in-network with multiple insurance providers, which means the test will likely be covered by insurance. Even if the test is not covered, the cost will be minimal (about $250 dollars in the worst-case scenario). This includes a two-night test with diagnostics, and re-testing as you start treatment.

About Silent Night Therapy

The sleep apnea experts at Silent Night Therapy have seen firsthand how lack of sleep can impact your physical and mental health. We also know that the path to a good night's sleep starts with accurate testing, so contact us now for a simple and convenient test using the Night Owl Mini.

Press Contact:

Toni Golden

tgolden@babylondentalcare.com

631-983-2463

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silent Night Therapy