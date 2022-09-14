ST. MATTHEWS SPECIALTY PHARMACY EARNS URAC REACCREDITATION

The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Matthews Specialty Pharmacy, a Cordant Health Solutions® company, is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, St. Matthews Specialty Pharmacy demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes. This is the second award of accreditation received by St. Matthews Specialty Pharmacy from URAC; the pharmacy has been continuously accredited since 2019.

St. Matthews Specialty Pharmacy provides pharmacy services to patients and providers to help prevent and control complex and chronic conditions. The pharmacy works collaboratively with healthcare providers to support whole-person behavioral health care, offering medications, patient education and services for the treatment for substance use disorder (SUD), co-occurring behavioral health disorders, and other conditions, including hepatitis. Along with its sister pharmacy, St. Matthews Community Pharmacy, it serves as the hub for Cordant's pharmacy operations in the Midwest and Southeast from its recently opened 10,000-square-foot pharmacy location in Louisville.

"Specialty pharmacies play a vital role in helping providers and patients in the treatment and management of chronic diseases and conditions, which are often more complicated to treat and benefit from a coordinated care team," said Sue Sommer, CEO of Cordant. "Our pharmacy team provides a level of individualized service and education to patients that goes above and beyond delivering medications. We are extremely proud of this reaccreditation, and it demonstrates our commitment to operational and clinical excellence and dedication to offering the highest level of care to patients and support to healthcare providers to achieve better outcomes."

"Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like St. Matthews do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "By achieving URAC accreditation, St. Matthews demonstrates excellence in quality care delivery and their long-term commitment to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes."

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative solutions for clinicians, organizations and payers involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice cases to provide accurate, actionable results to hold patients accountable, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes. A leader in quality standards, Cordant integrates its unique specialized pharmacy services for medication-assisted treatment and associated behavioral health conditions with drug testing options that include monitoring and risk assessment tools to improve patient accountability and optimize quality of life.

