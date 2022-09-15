Compass Surgical Partners Hires Top Talent to Meet ASC Market Demand

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), an independent, full-service ASC developer and manager, expands its team to help hospital and surgeon partners navigate a rapidly changing ASC landscape.

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are freestanding surgical facilities that serve as a convenient, low-cost, same-day-surgery surgery option for patients. The case migration from inpatient to outpatient settings has accelerated, with the ASC market continuing to grow rapidly. To that end, Compass further expands its expert team to help partners successfully design, launch, and operate optimal outpatient strategies.

"Given the positive market reception to our proven high-performance partnership model, we believe this investment in additional resources will benefit our partners in our mutual quest to positively improve patients' lives," said Compass CEO DJ Hill.

Jason Mangus joins Compass from Atlas Healthcare Partners. Jason is deeply talented at architecting world class joint venture solutions, especially with leading healthcare organizations. He entered the ASC space as a VP of Development with USPI and recently led business development nationally for Ascension. He will serve as Senior Vice President of Business Development, covering the western US.

Sarah Cwiak joins Compass from Regent Surgical Health and was previously a VP at Optum in Development & Specialty Operation. She has a track record of creating partnerships that deliver sustainable profitability and clinical autonomy for physicians within hospital joint ventures. Her passion for ASCs developed working as an equity partner with surgeons in her own ASC management company. As Vice President of Business Development, Sarah will cover the east-central region.

Austin Kroschel joins Compass from National Cardiovascular Partners, an outpatient cardiology and vascular services provider. Austin is known for bringing insightful expertise to joint ventures, and his experience building partnerships at NCP will directly translate to his role at Compass. As Vice President of Business Development, Austin will cover the west central region.

In early 2022, Compass announced a minority investment by Health Velocity Capital (HVC), a growth equity firm that invests exclusively in innovative healthcare services and software businesses. The investment by HVC, along with Compass' commitment to support high-performance ASCs, has enabled Compass to grow the team and innovate on data and analytics, physician practice and hospital support services, new service delivery models, and patient and provider tools. With these improvements, Compass seeks to create the next-generation delivery model for outpatient surgery.

About Compass Surgical Partners:

Compass Surgical Partners is an independent, full-service ASC developer and manager. It is the partner of choice for high performance ambulatory surgery centers. Compass has deep expertise in outpatient orthopedics and spine, with over 250 ASCs developed by our team members over several decades. To learn more about Compass' partnership approach, please contact Jestine Nordstrom (jnordstrom@compass-sp.com). Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

