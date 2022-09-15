Dune Wellness Drinks Showcased at NYC Flagship Equinox in Recent Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCPK: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), has partnered with luxury health club chain Equinox to introduce their fitness club members to Dune , Creatd Ventures' wellness beverage brand. At an initial event early this week, fitness club members were introduced to samplings of Dune beverages and gifted a selection of Dune branded products. As part of the collaboration, Dune is offering all Equinox club members exclusive promotions to subscribe to Dune.

Commented Creatd Ventures' CEO Thomas Punch, "We're excited to collaborate with Equinox, a powerhouse in the wellness space, whose community aligns closely with Dune's target consumer. As Creatd Ventures continues to advance its wholesale strategy, we are simultaneously making headway in securing strategic partners like Equinox and producing experiential events that work to build market awareness and drive recurring subscription revenue."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCPK: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs which houses Vocal and Orbit .; Creatd Ventures which houses our collection of lifestyle brands Dune , Camp , Basis and Brave ; Creatd Studios which houses our NFT and Fine Art collection the OG Gallery ; and Creatd Partners which houses the WHE Agency and our brand activation strategies. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

