Interior Design Goes Next-Level: Innovative Twinkly Squares Hit the Market

MILAN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Italian smart lighting brand, Twinkly, once again raises the bar on smart lighting solutions with the introduction of their newest product, Squares. An interactive mosaic made of dazzling "mega" pixels, Twinkly Squares flawlessly marries technology and innovation with the sleek and elegance of interior design.

The first of its kind, Twinkly Squares' smart LED wall panels each feature 64 premium app-controlled, addressable LEDs specifically designed for brightness and color quality in 16 million colors and can be combined with up to 15 extension panels – bringing unlimited creative potential for any space within the home, all in the palm of your hand. Whether it's creating stunning 8-bit pixel artwork and GIFs, widgets including weather forecasts or clocks, or just colors and animations – the opportunities to create huge displays of beautiful artwork are endless.

Easily configurable via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Twinkly Squares can be controlled using the free Twinkly app, available for iOS and Android, and voice-controlled with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. Once the lights have been set up, the Twinkly app scans and maps each individual LED, allowing everyone to generate bespoke light design installations through a wide range of preset effects and animations, as well as the ability to create custom effects from scratch using the FX Wizard tool.

To take home decoration to the next level, Twinkly Squares can also be combined with lights in the home via Twinkly Music (sold separately), a USB device with a built-in microphone that interprets ambient sounds and music in the home and applies matching colors and effects to the lights. Twinkly Squares is currently available to buy as a Starter Kit or Extension Kit:

Twinkly Squares Starter Kit ($249.99) – Includes 1 x master panel and 5 x extension panels, as well as a USB-C cable and power adapter

Twinkly Squares Extension Kit ($99.99) – Includes 3 x extension panels and mounting accessories (requires connection to a master panel, which comes the Starter Kit)

Ultimate Gaming Giveaway

For gamers, Twinkly Squares seamlessly integrates with Razer's proprietary RGB lighting technology system, Razer Chroma RGB and OMEN Light Studio to take gaming to the next level with stunning lighting effects that react to gameplay. As one of the official Presenting Partners of RazerCon 2022, Razer's digital celebration of all things gaming, Twinkly is giving away over 50 Twinkly Combo Squares Packs to select winners to create the ultimate immersive gaming experience. Those interested in entering simply need to post a photo and/or video of their battle station on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #TwinklySquares and #RazerCon2022. All entrants must follow @twinkly and @razer on their social channels.

About Twinkly

Twinkly is an Italian tech company and market leader in smart lighting. The company was founded in 2016 and, within a few years, has already become a global brand. Twinkly has revolutionized the world of decorative lighting with a range of technologically advanced, patented and internationally awarded products. Twinkly offers a complete ecosystem of connected LED lights that can be easily controlled via your smartphone. Technologically advanced, a special computer vision algorithm detects the exact position of each light in the room, allowing you to customize your lights and create extraordinary lighting effects. From Christmas decorations to entire building facades, from smart homes to theme parks, from illuminated furniture to concerts and scenic installations, Twinkly's advanced technology makes the ability to decorate with light within everyone's reach. For more information, visit https://www.twinkly.com.

