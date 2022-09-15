InventHelp Inventor Develops New Flag Holder for Pickup Trucks (TLS-224)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an impressive and attention-getting way to display up to three flags behind a truck cab," said an inventor, from Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the WHIP RACK. My design ensures that the flags remain safely confined within the truck bed and it can also be used to hold a sun umbrella while parked."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to proudly display multiple flags behind the cab of a pickup truck. In doing so, it offers an alternative to installing a single flagpole that requires drilling. As a result, it increases stability and convenience and it could enhance the appearance of the truck and displayed flags. The invention features a lightweight and weatherproof design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for pickup truck owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

