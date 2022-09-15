Rebelstork Launches ReLuvable Collective™ with Another DTC Partner Proving Growing Resale Movement within Baby Gear Industry

Keenz Delivers Trade-In Program, Joining the Resale Revolution with Rebelstork

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rebelstork , the only AI-powered marketplace for shopping and selling new and used baby gear, announced Keenz , home of the original stroller wagon, as an additional partner to join their proprietary B2B software as a service (SAAS) – The ReLuvable™ Collective. The newest full-priced brand to foray into the re-commerce space, the beloved stroller wagon brand will now make it easier for consumers to trade in their gently-used models and upgrade as their families grow. Rebelstork's mission is to create a better circular economy for the baby gear industry and to continue building their flock of new brand and retail partners to join them in their resale revolution.

The baby gear industry is notoriously a legacy industry – as families quickly cycle through gear faster than they can break it in, producing an overwhelming amount of unwanted items in landfills every year. As Keenz continues to support growing families through new models and wagons to seat two or four children, joining The ReLuvable Collective™ showcases the brand's embrace of the resale movement. Keenz customers are now able to access the platform and trade-in opportunities at www.keenz.us/pages/rebelstork .

Since The ReLuvable Collective™ launched last year, Rebelstork is proud to have partnered with Babesta, Hudson's Bay, Monti Kids and now Keenz. Through Rebelstork's ReLuvable™ Collective, brands and retailers are able to give high-quality, gently-used and safety-compliant gear a second life, while offering great value to customers. This proven process already in the making, Rebelstork has already saved over 80,000 items from landfills, and counting.

"I strongly believe all partnerships must be win-win and am excited that the Keenz x Rebelstork partnership is a win for each of our companies, for parents, and the environment," said Janelle Fitzpatrick, CEO Keenz. "Rebelstork's trade-in program helps extend the life of each Keenz Stroller Wagon, makes it easier for Keenz families to upgrade to a new model, and allows more families to experience for themselves how our wagons make outings with kids easier."

"Announcing Keenz as our newest partner with The ReLuvable Collective™ is the perfect example of why this platform exists in the first place. As families grow, their needs change and so does their gear," notes Emily Hosie, founder and CEO of Rebelstork. "Watching more brands and retailers join us in changing how we consume gear proves that the resale movement is growing across all retail verticals! Parents are looking for ways to shop and sell gently-used gear at fair market prices and we are proud to be a tech powered and credible option. The ReLuvable Collective™ is making the shift into resale for existing brands and customers, easier than ever."

