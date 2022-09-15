Empowering IT and HPC organizations with secure intelligent automation of hybrid and multi-cloud operations to accelerate engineering innovation while controlling costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale , the leader in high performance computing (HPC) built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation, announced the availability of key capabilities that help organizations securely automate computational engineering and science workloads across compute architectures, geographies, and infrastructure services, to help them commercialize new product innovations quickly and efficiently.

Rescale Announces Intelligent Computing Automation to Power Engineering Innovation (PRNewswire)

Businesses recognize the critical role computing plays in delivering engineered products that drive business growth. The rise of computational engineering is creating unprecedented complexity for the R&D computing stack, with the need to securely run multidisciplinary simulations and machine learning workloads across geographies, on specialized hardware architectures, all while ensuring hardware and software licensing capacity and controlling costs. The proliferation of new cloud infrastructure offerings now offer a range of specialized computing architectures with continuously improving performance and cost efficiency. Rescale's new capabilities enable organizations to automate resource decisions based on business goals while minimizing IT risk and empowering engineering efficiency.

"Value-capture potential from cloud-augmented supercomputing operating models will outpace traditional HPC operating models," according to Gartner®, Inc.

"Our decision to partner with Rescale is a huge step towards Hankook Tire's true digital transformation," said Bonhee Ku, who is leading the company's R&D innovation efforts as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "We are committed to evolving ourselves for the global mobility market; and there is no rest until we champion the future."

Hankook Tire was evolving its R&D strategy and taking next steps to accelerate digital transformation. With Rescale, the company was able to automate its proprietary engineering software across multi-cloud operations by load balancing across different hardware architectures and geographic locations. Through automated optimization, Hankook Tire is able to prioritize running the latest NVIDIA GPU solutions available in Korea, and switch to other new NVIDIA architectures and global cloud capacities seamlessly, without impacting any use by R&D engineers or manual work by IT teams.

"Rescale's cloud control plane approach to hybrid cloud operations enables us to deliver unique capabilities for computational engineering that is simply not possible with traditional approaches," said Edward Hsu, Chief Product Officer at Rescale. "Our ability to automate any application on any infrastructure is now enhanced with industry-leading automation that enables our customers to best manage their software and hardware resources across geographies, hardware architectures, and infrastructure services, so they can securely power engineering innovations while controlling costs."

Rescale Intelligent Computing Automation enables IT and HPC leaders to automate cloud operations with several key features to help ensure maximum throughput of computational engineering workloads while managing costs.

Software License Utilization Optimization - ensures engineering teams can stay productive even if they are lacking software licenses for their commercial software; works by queuing jobs until software licenses become available.





Global Geo/Region Resource Priority - helps ensure that workloads are running in the right geography, based on cloud provider regional capacity and health; or define policies per data locality needs.





Multi-Architecture Resource Priority - prioritizes compute jobs so that if user or admin-defined architecture is not available for any reason, it fans out to other architectures to ensure continuity of engineering work.





Multi-Service Level Priority - enables organizations to run workloads with prioritization across On Demand Reserve, On Demand Economy, or On Demand Priority, so they can maximize engineering velocity at lowest possible cost.

About Rescale

Rescale is high performance computing built for the cloud, to empower engineers while giving IT security and control. From supersonic jets to personalized medicine, industry leaders are bringing new product innovations to market with unprecedented speed and efficiency with Rescale, a cloud platform delivering intelligent full-stack automation and performance optimization. IT leaders use Rescale to deliver HPC-as-a-Service with a secure control plane to deliver any application, on any architecture, at any scale on their cloud of choice.

About Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

With unparalleled pursuit of innovation and technological excellence at its core, Hankook Tire & Technology continues to actively invest in the expansion of its essential capabilities to deliver consumers the utmost satisfaction on the road. Currently operating in over 160 countries, Hankook has eight production sites and five R&D centers around the world, with over 20,000 highly dedicated professionals. Hankook Tire produces exceptional quality, high-performance radial tires for passenger cars, 4x4s, SUVs, light trucks, campers, trucks, buses and motorsport vehicles. Hankook Tire & Technology actively participates in global sustainability initiatives and is committed to making the world a better place to live. Its efforts have been recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices each year since 2011 (DJSI Korea from 2011 through 2015, DJSI World from 2016) and received the highest rating from EcoVadis Business Sustainability Rating in the past three years starting from 2019.

