Simplicity Enters an Agreement to Acquire Allegis Advisor Group and Will Welcome Founder Chris Miller and Brian Pierce to the Simplicity Partnership

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Allegis Advisor Group ("Allegis"), an agency dedicated to supporting independent advisors across annuity, long-term care, and life insurance sales. Allegis will be the 43rd group to join Simplicity, and with the closing of this deal, the company will welcome Chris Miller, Brian Pierce, Eric Stuart, Nate Williams, Barney Tanner, and Byron Rasmussen as partners. The day-to-day operations of the Salt Lake City-based Allegis will continue to be managed by Mr. Miller and his leadership team.

"With a focus on education, value and partnership, Chris and his team have demonstrated their commitment to serve independent agents and advisors with great service, marketing and premium products and Allegis is well positioned to integrate seamlessly into Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Our prior working relationship with Allegis was founded on our respect for the business that Chris, Brian, Eric, Nate, Barney and Byron have built. We are thrilled to welcome them and the whole Allegis team to the group."

"Through our longstanding partnership with Simplicity, we have seen firsthand the company's commitment to supporting us in our work with advisors," said Chris Miller. "With the strength of Simplicity behind us, we are excited for the next chapter, continuing to help our partners maximize their unique business opportunities."

Added Brian Pierce, "We are proud of the team we have built at Allegis, and the work we do for agents and advisors and their clients every day. Simplicity is committed to that work and has built the marketing, sales training, technology, and business infrastructure that will let us focus on what we do best: support our agents and advisors."

About Allegis Advisor Group

Allegis Advisor Group is a nationwide independent marketing organization located in Salt Lake City, Utah serving independent financial advisors with life, annuity, disability, long-term care, and group insurance solutions. Allegis focuses on giving comprehensive, independent and objective advice to advisors to address insurance, estate, and business planning needs. Allegis also provides a wide range of sales and marketing support to advisors to help them grow their businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.allegisag.com/

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 43 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Allegis). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

