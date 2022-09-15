Tut Fitness Group Secures 18th Patent in its Mission to be the Leading Provider of High-Performance and Affordable Micro Gyms

Expanding Worldwide IP Portfolio Highlights TUT's Game-Changing Resistance Band Technology and Commitment to Universal Functional Strength Training

Key Highlights:

TUT Fitness Group executes on its worldwide IP strategy and adds 18th patent to its growing portfolio.

The TUT Trainer™ micro gym uses patented stackable resistance band technology to deliver a high-performance functional fitness experience.

$1000 TUT Trainer™ Gym delivers a high performance, space-saving and functional product for under

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc. (TSXV: GYM) (OTC: GYMFF) (Frankfurt: 7PG) ("TUT"), the leading provider of high-performance and affordable fitness products, announces that it has added an 18th patent to its growing worldwide IP portfolio, as it continues to deliver on its mission to make functional fitness training available for everyone.

The TUT Trainer™ micro gym uses patented resistance band technology to deliver a high-performance workout experience; improving form and targeting every muscle group without adding pressure to joints or tendons. The stackable TUT Plates™ are a safer and more convenient alternative to bulky and expensive gym equipment with heavy metal plates. Unlike free weights, TUT's stackable resistance bands maximize the amount of work being done and provide constant and incremental tension known as Time Under Tension (TUT) throughout the complete range of motion.

Chief Product Officer, Aaron Fader, had this to say about the IP milestone: "We're very excited about being awarded our 18th patent. Intellectual property is in our corporate DNA and this milestone means that we are well ahead of schedule on our IP strategy. Having a strong and robust worldwide IP portfolio means that we are consolidating our first-mover advantage and creating a high barrier to entry for potential competitors."

CEO Rob Smith added: "We made the unpopular, but deliberate decision to avoid getting caught up in the connected fitness battle so that we could focus on our core mission of making high-performance fitness training available and accessible to everyone and anyone. Our products deliver on some key fundamentals, providing better movement and functional strength training at a fraction of the cost. Our customers, including gym operators, property developers, celebrity and high-performance trainers, love our products' space-saving design and features, portability (ie. office, beach, hotel) and easy installation." We know this is unprecedented for the US$15.13B global fitness equipment market. [1]

The TUT Trainer™core product features include:

Lightweight: 11.6 lb/5kg TUT Trainer & 21 lbs. TUT Rower

Portable and easy to set up - it takes just 15 minutes

Compact, small footprint, less than 2 sq. ft.

Complements any gym setting (commercial or at-home)

Less than half the price of leading home gym brands

TUT Plates™ replace 200 pounds of metal weights with just 48 ounces/1,360 g of calibrated resistance bands (2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 20lb & 40lb increments)

TUT Training App* features over 250 exercises and OnDemand Workout Classes

*integrates with Apple Watch/Healthkit, Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, My Fitness Pal

According to Research and Markets (July 14, 2022) "Space limitation in homes is expected to limit the growth of the home fitness equipment market. People living in cities are confined to small homes or apartments to manage their expenses, which limits the amount of space for fitness equipment. According to the American Council on Exercise (ACE), a treadmill or elliptical machine occupies 30 square feet, a stationary bike occupies 10 square feet, a rowing machine occupies 20 square feet, and free weights occupy 20 to 50 square feet of space. Moreover, the average size of a simple weight bench is 50 inches long and 19 inches wide. Therefore, it is difficult for the user to adjust everything in small spaces. Reduced space in houses resulting in space limitation for fitness equipment is hindering the market growth". [2]

If you are a fitness professional click here to learn more about TUT Fitness Athlete Affiliate Program: https://tutfitnessgroup.com/affiliate-program/

For distribution, sales and partnership inquiries please contact us at info@tutfitnessgroup.com

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a Vancouver-based Canadian manufacturer of high-performance and affordable fitness products. The company has designed, patented, and manufactured one of the world's smallest (11.6 lbs), and most affordable high-performance micro gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the global fitness equipment space, targeting the US$15.13B global home fitness equipment market expected to hit $21.84B USD by 2026. [3]

With more than 250+ exercises, the multi-functional portable gym also includes an optional TUT Rower™; offering breakthrough functional strength and cardio training that raises the bar for personal home gyms.

The stackable TUT Plates™ are a safer and more convenient alternative to bulky and expensive gym equipment with heavy metal plates. Unlike free weights, TUT's stackable resistance bands maximize the amount of work being done and provide constant and incremental tension known as Time Under Tension (TUT) throughout the complete range of motion. This means that every muscle group is targeted with less pressure on joints and tendons optimizing workouts and training.

[1] [2] [3] Source: Research and Markets (July 14, 2022)

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/07/14/2479503/28124/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Global-Market-to-Grow-to-21-84-Billion-by-2026.html

