UTILITY, INC AND FIELD FORENSICS CANADA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP AND EXPANSION INTO THE CANADIAN MARKET

Field Forensics Canada to serve as the security and law enforcement official reseller of Utility's cutting-edge solutions for digital evidence media capture, analysis and management

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility, the technology company recognized for creating groundbreaking digital systems for frontline professions, announced today the expansion of its footprint into Canada in partnership with Field Forensics Canada (FFI). This milestone represents the first of many global expansion announcements as Utility continues to grow. This focused investment will bring ease and clarity to international organizations seeking policy-based, high-speed data collection.

As 2022 continues to be defined by ever-increasing demands for transparency between law enforcement agencies, first responders and the communities they serve, this reseller partnership will provide Canadian agencies the opportunity to leverage a range of state-of-the-art technologies, including:

Eos by Utility™ : With a name to match its luminary qualities, Eos, formerly known as BodyWorn, is a body-worn camera for solution-seeking agencies, ushering in a new dawn for digital video surveillance. With a name to match its luminary qualities, Eos, formerly known as BodyWorn, is a body-worn camera for solution-seeking agencies, ushering in a new dawn for digital video surveillance.

Polaris by Utility™ : Previously known as AVaiLWEB, Polaris is a powerful, cloud-based digital evidence platform that offers users a wide range of features and case management capabilities. As a seamless, all-in-one evidence management system, Polaris guides Utility customers with total transparency and sets a new standard for tracking and backing up the truth. Previously known as AVaiLWEB, Polaris is a powerful, cloud-based digital evidence platform that offers users a wide range of features and case management capabilities. As a seamless, all-in-one evidence management system, Polaris guides Utility customers with total transparency and sets a new standard for tracking and backing up the truth.

Rocket by Utility™ : RocketIoT is now Rocket. Just as its name implies, Rocket by Utility is a state-of-the-art, in-car communication platform that takes situational awareness to a whole new level. With multi-dimensional capabilities and secure evidence-gathering automation, the Rocket delivers comprehensive, time-saving intelligence. RocketIoT is now Rocket. Just as its name implies, Rocket by Utility is a state-of-the-art, in-car communication platform that takes situational awareness to a whole new level. With multi-dimensional capabilities and secure evidence-gathering automation, the Rocket delivers comprehensive, time-saving intelligence.

Helios by Utility™: A central evidence management platform created for district attorneys' offices; Helios provides the power to organize files from multiple agencies into one unified view. The SAAS-based DEMS sheds light on all aspects of case management, allowing law enforcement to collaborate quickly, securely and efficiently with the justice system to bring speed and transparency to the legal process. A central evidence management platform created for district attorneys' offices; Helios provides the power to organize files from multiple agencies into one unified view. The SAAS-based DEMS sheds light on all aspects of case management, allowing law enforcement to collaborate quickly, securely and efficiently with the justice system to bring speed and transparency to the legal process.

"Already in 2022, we have successfully expanded our reach across the U.S. with 48 new agency partners and 9,202 new devices on the Utility platform. We have seen strong demand for our unique technologies, exemplifying the ongoing commitment amongst law enforcement to showcase the highest level of transparency and accountability," said Stuart Mallory, VP of International Business for Utility. "This partnership with FFI will help us reach solution-seeking agencies across Canada, and we are excited to support these first responders and their communities."

"Our team is thrilled to work with Utility on this new program rollout across Canada," said Jason Henry of Field Forensics Canada. "The features and functionality of Utility's solutions are game-changing, and we're looking forward to bringing the company's simplicity of deployment, product and service reliability and long-term cost projections to agencies in Canada."

About Utility

Utility, the innovative technology-enabled service provider recognized for creating groundbreaking digital systems for frontline professions, provides a universe of intuitive products for effectively capturing, analyzing, and managing video evidence. Technologies include a variety of cameras, sensors and devices as well as situational awareness software solutions for law enforcement, first responders, transportation agencies and utility providers. To learn more about Utility and its technology solutions, please visit utility.com .

About Field Forensics Canada

Field Forensics Canada (FFI) supplies police departments and private security companies with a vast assortment of products ranging from Digital Evidence Management Systems, explosives detection, mitigation, and containment, to drug detection kits for a full range of narcotics (including heroin and fentanyl) as well as X-Ray screening systems.

If you work for a law enforcement agency or a security provider in Canada, please visit fieldforensics.com for more information on these industry-changing solutions.

