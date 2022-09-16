BioChain is officially a 10X Visium Certified Service Provider for spatial multiomics products and services

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioChain Institute Inc., ("BioChain"), a leader in high-quality processed bio-sample products and services, is excited to officially be a 10X Visium Certified Service Provider, providing custom-tailored whole transcriptome services and off the shelf Visium characterized tissues, further expanding its spatial biology catalog.

10X Visium Characterized FFPE Tissue (PRNewswire)

"Everyone here at BioChain is proud to be expanding our spatial biology portfolio to include 10X Visium custom services and characterized tissues. Visium allows us to enable researchers to answer new complex biological questions, powering new therapeutic discoveries and accelerating drug development" said Dr. Zhongdong Liu, COO of BioChain.

A versatile method for normal, diseased, and tumor samples, spatial transcriptomics has been termed the "new frontier" in molecular biology due to the immeasurable potential of new discoveries and thus, has seen immense growth in recent years. Examining the spatial proximity of cells within tissues, alongside differential gene expression analysis, offers a much more comprehensive picture of disease development, key mutation drivers, and possible therapeutic targets. Map the whole transcriptome, unravel biological architectures, and discover new biomarkers in normal and diseased tissues while simultaneously visualizing the spatial organization of awe-inspiring cell types, states, and biomarkers.

Histological tools like in situ hybridization or immunohistochemistry are limited in the breadth of analysis they can perform. The Visium spatial gene expression solution increases the level of precision by blending immunofluorescence protein detection and unbiased spatial gene expression, in the same tissue section, alongside histological analysis.

BioChain's selection of ready-to-use, off the self, 10X Visium characterized tissues have already completed the robust Visium workflow (sample prep, imaging, library construction, sequencing, and data analysis), allowing researchers to bypass executing a custom Visium experiment, saving valuable time and money. This enables scientists to unreservedly review the Visium data and the tissues before purchasing while having the option to effectively scale to a custom-tailored experience for further experimental control.

BioChain specializes in providing a fully customizable, end-to-end, spatial service with in-house IRB approved tissues (including frozen, FFPE, xenograft, and matched- pair tissues from mice, human, and non-human primate donors), histopathology team services, digital scanning services, and an expert NGS data analysis team to fulfill every spatial research need.

Trusted by the top 500 global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic leaders for over 25 years, BioChain's biggest advocates are our customers. Advancing accurate disease diagnosis and drug discovery for biomedical professionals, BioChain is here for you every step of the way with high quality biospecimens, kits, reagents, instruments, and services.

To learn more about BioChain's Spatial Multiomics Services visit -

https://www.biochain.com/spatial-multiomics-services/

www.biochain.com

BioChain is the world leader in high-quality bio-sample products and analysis services. BioChain’s products are available for DNA/RNA sequencing, PCR/RT-PCR, gene expression analysis, DNA/RNA purification, protein extraction and purification, and protein expression analysis. (PRNewsfoto/BioChain Institute) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioChain Institute