CME Group FX Futures and Options Reach New Volume and Open Interest Records

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its foreign exchange futures and options reached a new single-day volume record of 3 million contracts on Sept. 14, 2022. This was the first time CME Group FX futures and options traded more than 3 million contracts in a single day and was 7% higher than the previous record of 2.8 million contracts set on Dec. 3, 2020.

Open interest (OI) for CME Group FX futures and options also reached a record high of 3.3 million contracts on Sept. 8, 2022, up 17% year-on-year and reflecting a notional value of around $295 billion.

"Clients are increasingly accessing the deep liquidity, as well as the potential capital and cost efficiencies, offered by our FX futures and options products to manage their currency exposure," said Paul Houston, Global Head of FX Products, CME Group. "With the final phase of the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) now in play, and the Standardized Approach for Measuring Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) starting to take effect, we have seen strong growth in participation by firms across the trading community."

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities.

