Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) Taps Ketchum as Agency of Record in Time of Growing Mental Health Need

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), an international, nonprofit membership organization for mental health professionals and provider of public resources, announced it has selected communications consultancy Ketchum as its agency of record (AOR) following a competitive pitch. The team from Ketchum's Washington, D.C., marketplace will lead the account, and the remit includes enterprise communications, executive visibility, earned and paid social media and digital campaigns, corporate partnerships and event planning — including for the esteemed Anxiety & Depression Conference on April 13-16, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

"The Ketchum team is uniquely qualified to help our organization at this important time of growth and transition," said Susan Gurley, executive director, ADAA. "Their professional experience — and passion — for our work is why we selected them as our partners. The creativity of their ideas and strategic approach will help us advance our mission to find new treatments and, one day, prevent and cure anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD and co-occurring disorders."

As AOR, Ketchum will help to further establish ADAA's mental health leadership and enlist more members, spokespeople and sponsors for the organization. The Ketchum team will work to identify key areas of need where ADAA can uniquely contribute to helping break mental health stigma and expand access to therapy and care. Through their multidisciplinary approach, the team will bring together clinicians and researchers with diverse backgrounds in medicine, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, neuroscience, genetics, epidemiology and more.

"There is a tremendous public health need to better address today's increasing mental health challenges," said Michelle Baker, executive vice president, Health at Ketchum. "We are proud to have been chosen to partner with ADAA to help mental health professionals keep up with growing demand and evolving science and provide impactful resources for the public. Our team is dedicated to this work and to making a difference for patients, families and communities struggling with anxiety, depression and conditions including PTSD."

