BO KNOWS SPORTS DRINKS

"A-GAME" Beverages, Inc. Appoints Legendary Two-Sport Star Bo Jackson to Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball legend and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson has been appointed to the Board of Directors of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., a new, premium natural hydration sports drink. The announcement was made today by Randall Greene, Chief Executive Officer, A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Jackson, who had a storied sports career playing simultaneously in Major League Baseball and the National Football League as an All-Star outfielder with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, and California Angels and Pro Bowl running back with the Los Angeles Raiders, respectively, is the only athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both sports.

"I am excited to expand my involvement with the A-GAME team and have a direct impact on growing the next generation of natural hydration drinks," shareholder Jackson said. "This is a natural progression from what I've been doing with natural foods over the last 30 years."

"We could not be more thrilled to have one of the greatest athletes of All-Time join A-GAME's Board of Directors," Greene said. "What he did on the baseball and football fields serves as a great example of the drive to succeed he will bring to A-GAME in helping it to grow even bigger."

"It's hard enough to make the Major Leagues and NFL separately," former Major League Baseball All-Star, World Series champion, and Chairman of the Board, A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Johnny Damon said. "Bo not only played in both simultaneously but was an All-Star. To have him join our team certainly proves now that Bo also knows sports drinks as well."

Formulated with the ideal ratio of Sodium + Potassium to create the ultimate hydration experience, A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to refuel, rehydrate and recover the body. It is made with natural ingredients free of artificial dyes, flavors, and sweeteners, eight essential vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals from unrefined sea salt, honey, and pure Icelandic glacier water.

Among A-GAME Beverages, Inc.'s other athletes and partners include Damon, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera and Italian professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi.

For more information on A-Game, visit DrinkAGame.com.

