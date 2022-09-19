CAFO, Inc., Truist Insurance Holdings' Canadian premium finance business, selects Input 1 Premium Billing System for technology platform

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAFO, Inc., Truist Insurance Holdings' Canadian premium finance operation, has selected Input 1's cloud-based Premium Billing System (PBS) to support future growth and technology offerings.

The introduction of PBS to CAFO brokers and insureds will strengthen our value proposition by providing our clients increased self-service options, robust data-driven reporting, and greater ease of use. – Robert Pinkerton , CAFO President & CEO

"CAFO and its US-based affiliate, AFCO, have been strong leaders in the North American premium finance industry for over 60 years," said Robert Pinkerton, CAFO president and chief executive officer. "CAFO's objective is to help brokers deliver tangible value to their insureds by providing affordable insurance financing solutions tailored to their needs. Technology is a critical component of our value offering.

"The introduction of PBS to CAFO brokers and insureds will strengthen our value proposition by providing our clients increased self-service options, robust data-driven reporting, and greater ease of use. The framework of PBS will also permit us to accelerate our integration opportunities, allowing us to reach an even greater segment of the market.".

Bill Chapman, CAFO chief revenue officer, added, "Leveraging Input 1's PBS technology enhances CAFO's ability to provide our broker clients with better ways to serve their insureds by offering greater flexibility for digital payments and correspondence."

"At Input 1, we look forward to helping CAFO accelerate their digital transformation with PBS. CAFO has been a highly recognized and highly regarded leader in the Canadian premium finance space for decades. It is an organization we have come to know and respect," said Todd Greenbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Input 1. "With the implementation of PBS as CAFO's technology platform, the company will have the adaptability and scalability for its ever-evolving business for years to come."

About CAFO

CAFO is Canada's leading premium finance provider. Operating for over 60 years, brokerages across North America have come to depend on CAFO in Canada and AFCO in the United States, for unparalleled expertise and products that enable clients to maximize cash flow when paying their insurance premiums and allowing brokers to minimize receivables and enhance their product offering. CAFO is part of Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC), one of the largest financial services holding companies in the United States with $545 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.cafo.com.

About Input 1

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies throughout North America. The company's insurance software, cloud billing, and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

