Lumanate, the Patient Success Conference, Highlights Best Practices in Cost Containment & Revenue Generation from Leading Health Organizations

Connecting back-end workflows to create a singular front-end experience is a must to compete in today's healthcare market, 100+ healthcare organizations agreed

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient Success movement gained momentum last week with the close of Lumanate 2022 — the first-ever Patient Success conference. The event highlighted healthcare leaders' strategies for navigating the economic climate while helping patients more successfully navigate their care.

Luma’s Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem. (PRNewsfoto/Luma Health Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Lumanate convened more than 100 leading health organizations to share strategies for returning value to patients, providers, and health systems through innovative, efficient workflows. Attendees at the three-day virtual event, which included sessions like "The Economics of Patient Success," learned how to align their organizations around this accelerated value, build on top of their EHRs, and compete in a crowded healthcare market by implementing more connected patient experiences.

"For me, the Patient Success movement is all about empowering patients to reclaim control of their healthcare journey. Sharing my team's guiding principles at Lumanate was a great opportunity to challenge my colleagues to reimagine the journey they are creating for their own patients," said Stacy Porter, VP of Digital Health Solutions at University Hospitals and one of Lumanate's keynote speakers.

One of the most prevalent themes from the conference's 20+ community-led sessions was the need to move forward from reminder-based outreach communications that are disconnected from the rest of the patient journey. Instead, health systems must adopt a Patient Success ethos, streamlining journeys such as canceling and rebooking the appointments of the patient's choice via text, filling open vacancies with automated waitlist offers, and enabling referral-based open scheduling. Attendees received firsthand knowledge from peers and will continue to share knowledge through ongoing, invite-only cohorted peer sessions.

"We heard from attendees spanning the care delivery landscape that Patient Success resonates with their goals – not only for their patients, but for the health of their organizations and the productivity and happiness of their staff," said Adnan Iqbal, Luma's co-founder and CEO. "We're confident that the Patient Success movement will continue to grow, as the healthcare industry moves away from siloed 'engagement' initiatives and toward the exponential value in making patients successful."

The conference highlighted the breadth of the Patient Success movement, with Luma highlighting recent partnerships with Change Healthcare , Salucro , and other industry leaders across the healthcare landscape. Lumanate concluded with a keynote by Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta, who drew parallels between Patient Success and his company's leadership of customer success over the past decade.

About Luma

Luma was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Instead of a disconnected experience, where patients are forced to be their own healthcare advocates and provider teams struggle to reach their patients, every point along the care journey should be simple, seamless, and effective. Luma's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 35 million patients. Additional information about the company is available at the Luma website , the Luma blog , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

