AutoNation Named Industry Leader in Reputation's 2022 Automotive Reputation Report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), America's most admired automotive retailer, today announced that it was named an Industry Leader in the 2022 Automotive Reputation Report , Reputation's analysis of customer feedback on 20,000 automotive brands and dealerships in North America (United States and Canada), and 15,000 more across Europe.

AutoNation came in at No. 1, in the Public Dealer Group category signifying its status as a leader in Reputation Score, Reputation's proprietary index for measuring customer sentiment and online reputation.

"We're thrilled to be the number one-ranked dealer group for Reputation Score. This is a testament to the great work of our 22,000 Associates coast-to-coast. Reputation score has been a critical benchmark in helping us understand the importance of our online review presence, Customer feedback, and satisfaction at AutoNation," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President, and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation.

Reputation's 2022 Automotive Reputation Report highlights the top public and private dealer groups in the United States by assigning a Reputation Score based on feedback from thousands of consumers, a metric that has improved increasingly vital for the automotive industry. The report reveals which dealerships lead the pack on key dimensions of the auto-buying experience, highlighting the importance of customer feedback from acquisition to loyalty.

"Dealer groups are continuing to face a rapidly changing industry, making it more important than ever to understand how customer interactions can enhance the sales process, from lead generation and revenue growth to customer loyalty and advocacy," said Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO. "AutoNation has set itself apart in this regard, establishing itself as the top public dealer group in the industry."

"We take tremendous pride in how our dedicated Associates serve our Customers and represent our company values daily. As we respond to shifting Customer needs, we continue to utilize our Reputation score to measure how our teams contribute to the overall Customer experience," added Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President, and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation.

Measured on a scale of 0 to 1,000, Reputation's Reputation Score is a comprehensive index of the digital presence of business locations across more than 70 industries. Reputation Score is calculated based on multiple factors measuring overall review sentiment on review sites, business listing accuracy, and other indicators that reflect consumers' experiences and opinions — both online and on site.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About Reputation

Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

