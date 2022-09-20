Elementum hires new Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO and HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementum, a leading alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural catastrophe event reinsurance investments, today announced that Douglas Duncan has joined their senior team in the firm's Chicago headquarters as Chief Technology Officer.

New hire Duncan excited to write next chapter of Elementum's tech strategy, touts firm's reputation as ILS pioneer.

In his role, Doug is responsible for the firm's overall IT program and strategy, including technology infrastructure, information security, proprietary application development, and systems architecture and integration.

With experience in global technology leadership positions going back to 2010, as well as earning Six Sigma Black Belt and PMI-certified Project Management Professional (PMP) designations, Doug has demonstrated success delivering platform development, IT program and team transformation, and operational effectiveness. He joins Elementum from Columbia Insurance Group (CIG) where he was responsible for all technology activities as the organization's Chief Information Officer. Doug has also held progressive positions with the Corporate Solutions division of Swiss Reinsurance, General Electric Insurance Solutions, and the US Federal Highway Administration.

"Doug brings a deep business and technology background to the firm with significant achievements designing and executing plans that bring the technology function to the next level," said Mike France, Managing Partner & CFO at Elementum. "We are committed to continued investment in our systems and infrastructure for maximum flexibility and efficiency, and we are excited to welcome Doug to the team to lead our efforts in this area."

Duncan added, "Elementum has a great reputation in the insurance-linked securities sector, built on an established history as industry pioneers. I am excited to join this outstanding team, and to write the next chapter of our technology strategy as we look to provide top-tier service to our clients."

About Elementum Advisors LLC

Elementum Advisors, LLC is an independently-operated, alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural event reinsurance investments. Headquartered in Chicago with an additional office in Bermuda through affiliated subadvisor, Elementum (Bermuda) Ltd., the firm manages a wide spectrum of risk-linked investments to satisfy a large range of risk/return profiles and liquidity objectives. The Elementum team possesses a lengthy track record of portfolio management for risk-linked investments, from more liquid catastrophe bonds to higher alpha collateralized reinsurance investments.

