movr announces movr Analyze, its data insights dashboard to track movement health as a KPI

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - movr ( www.movewithmovr.com ), a leading movement health company, announced today movr Analyze, its reporting dashboard technology for personalized movement health insights. movr Analyze empowers individuals and organizations to track movement health as a KPI, highlighting the root cause of any movement limitation as well as changes over time. Analyze is delivered through a simple reporting functionality available directly from movr or through integration.

"movr Analyze is the third software we have launched this year in addition to Assess and Prescribe , and each serve a specific purpose with regards to improving movement health at scale," said Aaron De Jong, movr CEO and Founder. "Existing technologies assess and report. How movr differentiates is that we first built Assess and then created a recommendation engine based off of that assessment. Only after we started tracking changes associated with our recommendations did we fully understand the importance of providing personalized insights to support any change or improvement."

movr Analyze integrates seamlessly with movr's other products to provide an end-to-end user experience, while also functioning as a stand-alone reporting mechanism to empower the tracking of movement health as a KPI. Layered with proprietary movement metrics, Analyze allows organizations to monitor change and segment groups of individuals based on reported limitations and other movement health factors.

"With Analyze, we report a movement health score, the root cause of any existing limitations, and changes to that score over time. It's simple because our assessment and recommendation engines are doing the work behind the scenes. The end goal is personalized data insights that meaningfully improve movement health and how it is monitored," continued De Jong.

In an environment where movement health is important to track, movr Analyze shows who needs attention, why they need attention, and what to do about it. To learn more about movr Analyze or to book a free demo of the platform, please reach out: hello@movewithmovr.com.

