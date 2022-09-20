Vitalxchange Parenting Support Programs Now Available as a Family-building Tool Through Partnership with WINFertility

CLEVELAND and GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalxchange, announced today it will now be available as a workplace parenting support solution through a partnership with WINFertility (WIN), the nation's leading fertility benefits management company with a large portfolio of employer clients. Vitalxchange will provide personalized parent coaching and concierge services through the child's crucial first 5 years of life, and beyond, creating a strong social-emotional-learning foundation. Through this partnership, WIN members will have access to individualized parenting plans tailored to each child and family's needs and delivered conveniently through a mobile and web application.

Vitalxchange is a web and mobile platform. It gives parents like you finger-tip access to day-to-day parenting guidance matched to your child’s needs and your parenting styles. Vitalxchange is reimagining special needs caregiver support through its comprehensive parent guidance platform to provide parenting support for the whole parenting journey from diagnosis to adult transition, for a wide range of neurodiversity from Autism to learning disabilities. (PRNewswire)

"Parents today need expert advice, proactive tools and guidance to foster their child's strong development as well as identify and manage issues as early as possible," said Vitalxchange CEO Charu Ramanathan. "Our partnership with WIN enables us to engage with parents early on and provide them with a continuum of support that evolves with their needs. We want to ensure that working parents can show up as confidently as possible for their children and in their lives and careers."

"Our partnership with Vitalxchange is an important opportunity for WIN to further assist a broader set of patients after they have become parents and are seeking to best support their children's varied needs," said Peter Nieves, Chief Commercial Officer of WINFertility. "Employers are seeking ways to support their employees desire to start, build and manage their families with new and innovative tools and resources, Vitalxchange fills a needed gap for parents and is now available to WIN clients."

Employers interested in including Vitalxchange in their corporate benefit offering can visit http://www.winfertility.com for more information.

About Vitalxchange

Vitalxchange is a comprehensive parenting platform connecting families with experienced VitalGuides to help them make the right decisions for their children and feel reassured as a parent. Based on each child's needs and family profile, Vitalxchange provides a personalized plan of actions, content, and coaching to empower parents to engage actively in their child's education and development progress. For more information, visit www.vitalxchange.com

About WINFertility

WINFertility is the nation's leading family-building and fertility benefit management company, providing comprehensive solutions for employers, health plans and consumers. From fertility management, including medical treatment, pharmacy and genetics to surrogacy and adoption, WINFertility has helped more than 100,000 families by providing access to the best doctors, technology, and support. WIN works with the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists and integrates with national and regional insurance carriers, as well as the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers, to deliver the most advanced and effective fertility treatments and family-building solutions. WIN Nurse Care Managers navigate patients through the often complex process, providing clinical oversight, emotional support, advocacy, and education throughout the journey. Patients and clients that utilize WIN's program see higher pregnancy rates, fewer multiple gestations, more efficient Rx utilization, and lower costs. The company headquarters are based in Greenwich, CT.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vitalxchange