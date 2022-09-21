BOWS Attorneys Honored as Top Business Litigators in Texas

Houston trial attorneys recognized in 2022 edition of Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP partners David Bissinger, John Strasburger, and Jason Williams have been selected to the 2022 listing of the state's top business litigators by Texas Super Lawyers.

The widely respected peer-review lawyer guide, published annually since 2003 by Thomson Reuters, is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive editorial review. No more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys are chosen each year.

"John, Jason, and I, as well as everyone in this firm, share a dedication to defending our clients' business interests against any challenges. Peer-review honors are affirmation that we are delivering on that promise," said Mr. Bissinger.

The commercial litigation work of Messrs. Bissinger, Williams and Strasburger was also recently recognized by The Best Lawyers in America legal guide.

Mr. Bissinger represents clients in disputes involving energy and technology matters, securities, trade secrets and employment covenants, executive compensation, corporate fiduciary, banking, and real estate. He also serves as an arbitrator in commercial disputes.

Mr. Williams' practice focuses on energy, corporate fiduciary, securities, and construction litigation. A former chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section and co-chair of the LegalLine Committee, he also serves on the board of Houston Achievement Place.

Mr. Strasburger has extensive experience in complex litigation involving private equity, energy, trade secrets and employment covenants, hedge funds, financial derivatives, corporate governance, international banking, real estate, and construction disputes.

Super Lawyers makes its selections based on lawyer surveys, careful research and extensive review by a blue-ribbon panel of top lawyers in the same practice areas. The Super Lawyers list will appear in the October issues of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines and can be found online at https://www.superlawyers.com/.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction law firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit https://www.bowslaw.com.

