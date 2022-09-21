CloudWyze to Offer High-Speed Residential Internet in Harnett County, Camp Agape and Oakridge Area

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudWyze, North Carolina's premiere full-service IT management and internet service provider, continues its mission of empowering communities through technology with plans to provide high-speed internet to residents in Harnett County, including fiber deployment in Camp Agape.

“Internet connectivity has a massive impact on growth for our rural communities in North Carolina,” said Shaun Olsen, CEO and Founder of CloudWyze. “A lack of high-speed internet access stalls economic development, hinders access to education for adults and children alike, and even interferes with healthcare access.” (PRNewswire)

Fueled by the COVID-19 lockdown, leaders in Harnett County and Camp Agape were seeking ways to provide quality internet access to their underserved residents. CloudWyze was tapped to bring the project to fruition.

CloudWyze is in the process of deploying the first phase of Harnett County's fixed wireless network with services going live and customer installations anticipated by October 2022. In addition, the second phase for deployment across southern Harnett County is currently in development.

As early supporters of the EBBP/ACP programs, CloudWyze is participating in the Affordable Connective Program that provides $30 discounts on monthly internet service bills. The organization also won an $4 million fiber connectivity grant for southern Harnett County as part of the 2022 GREAT Grant program.

CloudWyze founder and CEO Shaun Olsen said bringing internet access to Camp Agape and Harnett County helps to close the digital equity divide and drive much-needed business to those areas.

"Internet connectivity has a massive impact on growth for our rural communities in North Carolina," said Shaun Olsen, CEO and Founder of CloudWyze. "A lack of high-speed internet access stalls economic development, hinders access to education for adults and children alike, and even interferes with healthcare access."

Harnett County Manager Brent Trout spoke about how the partnership with CloudWyze will expand access to broadband for County residents.

"Harnett County entered into an agreement with CloudWyze to support the creation of additional access to broadband in our county," Trout said. "Our Board of Commissioners felt strongly that providing quality internet service to our citizens and businesses throughout the county is critical for our continued growth, and CloudWyze is working hard to provide that service. Access to quality internet service is becoming almost as important as electricity to our residents so we are excited to see phase one of the project begin in October."

Chandler Carriker, the Executive Director for Agape Kure Beach Ministries, said the partnership with CloudWyze allows them to connect people to the world around them.

"For Agape Kure Beach Ministries, it is a joy for us to work with Cloudwyze to bring high-speed internet access to our community in Harnett County," said Carriker. "At our camps and retreats, we have a mission to empower people with the resources they need to make a difference in the world, and this partnership is a continuation of that."

CloudWyze continues to expand its service to rural counties across North Carolina in need of quality internet service.

"We want to offer digital equity to all North Carolina residents," Olsen said. "We ask that those living in our great state raise their hands so CloudWyze may better understand how to bring this much-needed service to as many as we can."

About CloudWyze:

Founded in 2002, CloudWyze empowers residents and businesses in Eastern North Carolina with high-speed internet solutions and technology support. Their technology experts are committed to creating equitable access to critical information and services to drive growth and prosperity in their local communities. CloudWyze offers public and private cloud-based solutions, around-the-clock support, phone and high-speed internet. Visit their website to learn more and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Name of Contact: Shaun Olsen

Contact's Title: Founder, CEO

Contact's Phone: (910) 795-1000

Contact's Email: olsen@cloudwyze.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CloudWyze