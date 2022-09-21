Experis Named a Star Performer and a Leader by Everest Group

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experis®, a global leader in IT professional resourcing, project solutions, and managed services has been named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's U.S Contingent Staffing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The report recognizes Experis for its Leading capabilities in the IT staffing and project and managed services space and highlights its proprietary AI-enabled tools to chart personalized career path and recommend learning and skilling opportunities through its Experis Career Accelerator, Experis Academy and MyPath programs.

"Clients today have complex needs and are looking for the right blend of tech and talent to ensure quality delivery of IT project and managed services," said Ger Doyle, Senior Vice President, Experis. "We are delighted to be recognized by Everest Group as a Leader and a Star Performer for our outcome-based expertise across our key practice areas and for our powerful combination of digital talent and solutions to drive business performance."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment is an annual evaluation of contingent staffing providers' market success and delivery capability. This year's US assessment reviews the ability of 27 companies to deliver services successfully through the dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The companies are then segmented into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on its Everest Group's comprehensive evaluation.

"Reflecting its robust delivery capabilities across IT staff augmentation and IT managed services solutions, Experis emerged as a Leader in US IT Contingent Staffing PEAK Matrix® Assessment," said Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its areas of expertise include business transformation, cyber security, digital workspace, cloud and infrastructure, and enterprise applications. In addition to its investments in project-based workforce solutions, Experis is improving its consultant experience by continued investments in learning and skilling."

The title of a Star Performer is awarded to IT staffing firms with the maximum number of top-quartile performance improvements across these evaluation parameters and at least one area of top-quartile improvement performance in both market success and capability advancement.

Experis has made significant investments to strengthen its capabilities and emphasis on associate experience and redeployment. These include:

The acquisition of ettain group one of the largest privately held IT resourcing and services providers in North America , to further expand its capabilities in the IT staffing and project and managed services space; and,

Launch of Experis Academy – a career development program including personalized guidance and IT upskilling and reskilling training courses

About Experis

Experis is the global leader in professional resourcing and project-based solutions. Experis accelerates organizations' growth by attracting, assessing, and placing specialized expertise in IT to deliver in-demand talent for mission-critical positions and projects, enhancing the competitiveness of the organizations and people we serve. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® family of companies, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions.

