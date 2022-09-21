Motto Mortgage Titanium Now Open in Florida

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Florida market

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in St. Augustine, Florida (100 E Town Pl Ste 204). Recently named as a top place to live in Florida, Motto Mortgage Titanium is proud to join the St. Augustine community and will service all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

Motto Mortgage Titanium is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Max Disser and Corey Foote. Max and Corey have an extensive background in mortgage, property insurance, and service industry that give the team a unique edge in understanding all sides of some of the most important financial decisions our clients will make and delivering exceptional service along the way.

"Motto Mortgage Titanium offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in North Florida," said Max Disser. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, personal connection, and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Max Disser, Mike Walker, Lisa Curran, and Corey Foote will serve as the mortgage loan originators for the office. With 30 years of combined industry experience, the team is ready and able to assist homebuyers achieve their goal of homeownership with a focus on the best possible client experience.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Titanium can be reached at 904-856-6886. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Titanium:

Motto Mortgage Titanium (NMLS # 2362130) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 100 E Town Pl Ste 204, St. Augustine, FL 32092. To learn more, please visit Motto Mortgage office www.MottoMortgageTitanium.com or call 904-856-6886.

Michael Walker NMLS #1320676

Max Disser NMLS #2089243

Corey Foote NMLS #2531333

Lisa Curran NMLS #2235847

