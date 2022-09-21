Opal Pets Promotes Fresh, Plant-Based Nutrition for Dogs

The new vegan brand announces Perfect Powder, a complete vitamin, mineral and amino acid supplement that enhances your pet's homemade diet

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opal Pets, a leading provider of vegan nutrition products for animals, has officially announced the launch of Perfect Powder, a complete vitamin, mineral and amino acid supplement that supports balanced plant-based nutrition for adult dogs.

"Do you want your dog to be healthier, live longer, or just stop itching?" said Opal's founder and CEO, Lindsay Carvalho. "Opal and Perfect Powder are here to show dog parents that it's possible to feed your pets fresh , plant-powered food instead of dry little pieces of meat cereal."

Formulated by experts, Perfect Powder offers the nutrients dogs need with a super-tasty savory flavor boost. Each serving of Perfect Powder provides calcium, B vitamins, amino acids, taurine, L-carnitine, and other key nutrients in a tasty, clean, 100% vegan product featuring organic Canadian sea kelp and omega-3 from algae.

Each order of Perfect Powder comes with a free e-cookbook featuring simple recipes that can be prepared for dogs.

"When I started feeding my little rescue dog Piggy a homemade vegan diet, I realized he loved the variety, but I couldn't find a nutritious supplement on the market I felt really good about feeding him," Carvalho said. "We want to make it easy to feed your dog a fresh, whole-food, plant-based diet at home. With the help of veterinary nutritionists and formulation partners, we've prioritized the utmost transparency with each ingredient right from the beginning. Everything we use is 100% vegan, non-GMO and made in the USA."

See Opal's full ingredient list and learn more at https://opalpets.com .

