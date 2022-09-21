RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C.

At 400 Attain St., #102

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 400 Attain St., #102.

Results Physiotherapy logo (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 919-754-4111 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director William Mancil, who has worked with Results in the Raleigh market since 2016, earned a bachelor's degree in athletic training from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Elon University.

Mancil is certified in orthopedic manual therapy and dry needling. He has a special interest in the spine, headaches and extremities.

Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

