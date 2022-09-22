ADVANCING DESIGN WITH CIRCULAR TECHNOLOGY

MYKITA and Eastman present a film about the sustainable material Acetate Renew

MYKITA and Eastman release a short film showcasing molecular recycling – one of the most revolutionary technologies for a sustainable world – as well as providing a look behind the scenes at MYKITA's Modern Manufactory.

BERLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining forces earlier in the year to accelerate the transition to sustainable materials in the eyewear industry, MYKITA and Eastman now release an atmospheric short film that celebrates nature's capacity to inspire circular solutions for a viable future.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9080851-mykita-eastman-short-film-on-sustainable-material-acetate-renew-in-eyewear/

As an independent brand and progressive manufacturer, MYKITA is proud to set an example by being the first in the eyewear industry to fully switch its acetate supply to the sustainable Acetate Renew. With a meticulous eye for detail, the artistically shot film highlights the premium quality of this innovative material that has made a complete pivot possible without compromising the appearance or performance of MYKITA's handcrafted eyewear design.

The film is also a showcase for one of Eastman's pioneering molecular recycling technologies and partly uses CGI to visualize the process whereby previously hard-to-recycle plastics are broken down to the molecular level in order to form recycled acetate in the same quality as the traditional material. This innovation of the circular economy makes it possible to actively divert material waste from landfills, incinerators or ending up in the ocean.

Eastman Acetate Renew is a mostly bio-based material made from certified sustainable wood pulp that uses recycled waste plastics in place of fossil-based resources. Identical in look, feel and performance to traditional acetate of the highest quality, Acetate Renew results in an eyewear frame with a much lower carbon footprint, reduced by up to a third when compared to the traditional manufacturing process.

Filmed at the MYKITA HAUS in Berlin and the nearby natural surroundings, the joint production from MYKITA and Eastman was directed by Harun Güler and produced by Stink Rising.

The MYKITA ACETATE collection will be available in MYKITA Shops and selected retailers worldwide from the end of September 2022.

Discover the MYKITA ACETATE collection and learn more about Acetate Renew at SILMO Paris:

September 23-26

Hall 5A, Booth E129

Parc des Expositions de Villepinte

About MYKITA

Established in 2003, MYKITA takes an independent approach to eyewear design and production, bringing together all departments under one roof to form the Modern Manufactory. At the MYKITA HAUS in Berlin, the team sees the product through every stage, from conception to the shop floor. The unmistakable MYKITA aesthetic demonstrates integrity towards materials and construction, as well as the individual artistry of the craftsmen. Headed by founder and creative director Moritz Krueger, MYKITA is committed to a responsibility strategy encompassing environmental and social aspects to reduce the footprint of its products and entire operation. In addition to its own shops in cities across the globe, including Los Angeles, New York, Berlin and Tokyo, MYKITA is available at selected optical and fashion stores in over 80 countries.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, U.S.A. For more information about Eastman's sustainability journey, visit eastman.eco

MEDIA CONTACTS

MYKITA

Lisa Thamm

+49 30204566 518

press@mykita.com

IG: @mykitaoffical

EASTMAN

Jacob Teetzmann

The Tombras Group

+1 (423) 494.3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

View original content:

SOURCE MYKITA