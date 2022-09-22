HOSPITALS & HEALTH SYSTEMS INNOVATION SUMMIT TO EXPLORE EMERGING TRENDS AND CUTTING-EDGE PARTNERSHIPS TRANSFORMING THE BUSINESS OF HEALTHCARE

Industry Leaders to Converge on October 20 in New York City at Third Annual McDermott Event for Engaging Programming, Networking Opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health law firm McDermott Will & Emery is hosting its third annual Hospitals & Health Systems Innovation Summit at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This one-day event will explore the emerging trends and cutting-edge partnerships across the hospital and health system segment of the industry that are transforming the business of healthcare.

(PRNewsfoto/McDermott Will & Emery LLP) (PRNewswire)

"The healthcare industry generally and hospitals and health systems specifically have undergone several years of extensive transformation, growth and innovation," said Kerrin Slattery, co-lead of McDermott's Hospitals & Health Systems practice. "This summit will provide health system executives and their business partners with the vital knowledge they need to make informed business decisions today and the insight required to strategically plan for the future."

Attendees will learn from and connect with industry leaders, including C-suite executives, top strategists, investors, bankers and others, as they share insights on how to innovate, collaborate and grow in a dynamic healthcare landscape. The event will feature a keynote address from Dr. Ralph de la Torre, chairman and chief executive officer of Steward Health Care System, the largest private, physician-led healthcare network in the country.

Additional speakers include Eric Berger, partner with Bain & Company; Andrew Devoe, chief financial officer of TriHealth; Feby Abraham, PhD., executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Memorial Hermann Health System; Rasu B. Shrestha, MD, MBA, executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer at Atrium Health; Sheri Shapiro, senior vice president and chief strategy officer with Trinity Health; and Brian Spendley, principal at The Chartis Group.

"This year's speakers bring an incredible level of experience and expertise with respect to the healthcare industry and the trends impacting hospitals and health systems," said Charles Buck, co-lead of McDermott's Hospitals & Health Systems practice. "Attending our Innovation Summit is a unique opportunity to learn from and interact with these industry leaders."

Program topics include:

Health System Evolution: The Chief Strategy Officer Perspective on Today's Industry

Success with Service Lines: Winning with Cutting-Edge Collaborations

Transformative Value-Based Care Arrangements: Payor and Provider Collaborations

Digital Demand, Health Tech Innovation and Making it Work in Your System

State of Hospital M&A: Trends Behind the Surge and Risks to Getting Deals Done

McDermott is the nation's leading health law firm and the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Healthcare Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2022. McDermott has also held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity since 2017.

Media are invited to attend the event under Chatham House Rules. To register as media, contact Erin West at eswest@mwe.com. Visit the conference web page for more information and to register for the event.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery