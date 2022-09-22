ROCKY MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIALS ENGAGES JHL CONSTRUCTORS, INC.

Construction of Rocky Mountain Rail Park Northern Parcel Begins

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Industrials, Inc. (RMI), Colorado's next generation infrastructure company, announces the continuing engagement of JHL Constructors, Inc. (JHL). The successful completion of the southern parcel accelerates RMI's design-build relationship with JHL for the infrastructure and rail construction for the northern phase of the company's Rocky Mountain Rail Park. The project's 620-acre footprint, currently under advanced construction, will provide Class I mainline rail access to uniquely service the heavy industrial market in the Denver Metro area.

JHL began construction on the project's southern property in late 2021 and will continue services on its northern parcel through completion in Mid-2024. The 470-acre northern development will provide significant private rail infrastructure, including both unit-train and manifest operating capabilities, rail related ancillary services, and large lot size options.

"The RMI team is pleased to engage a well-respected Colorado based organization. JHL has impressed since day one, and I appreciate the continuity with phase two on the North, making our vision a reality for the Denver market," said Brian Fallin, CEO of RMI.

"JHL is humbled by Rocky Mountain Industrials' continued partnership on the North Parcel where we will be building up to 18 miles of rail, a water treatment plant, a wastewater treatment plant, and other significant infrastructure construction," said Robert Wahl, Vice President of JHL.

Both rail and non-rail served lots are currently available for lease or purchase throughout construction in 2022.

About RMI

Rocky Mountain Industrials, Inc. is a materials distribution and infrastructure organization strategically positioned to serve the Rocky Mountain Region.

About JHL

JHL Constructors is an employee-owned, Colorado-based, Colorado-focused company, with over 35 years in business.

Media Contact

