Qarik emphasizes the importance of its collaborative approach by hiring a senior partnership strategist.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qarik Group is delighted to welcome Scott Buck as the Global Head of Strategic Partnerships. Scott joins Qarik with more than 25 years of experience in executive level technology positions with extensive expertise building successful strategic partnerships for Fortune 500 global companies. Most recently, Scott served as the Executive Global Partner for Google Cloud at DXC Technology. Prior to DXC, he held senior leadership roles at Deloitte, Accenture, and IBM.

Qarik CEO, Joe Schenk explains why Scott is a pivot addition to the organization; "Qarik is fundamentally a relationship-based company. We go deep, building sustainable solutions for a few partners rather than delivering quick fixes for a slew of 'customers'. Our growth plans are based on this model, and adding Scott to the team helps formalize and accelerate our efforts. Scott brings both a wealth of expertise in the mechanics of establishing and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships, as well as a healthy set of contacts that will help deliver results."

Scott is equally enthusiastic about the challenge; "It's such an exciting time to join Qarik. I believe in the power of partnership and it's great to find a company that shares my strategic vision. Taking a more considered, intelligent approach amplifies the long-term value we can add. There aren't many transformation consultancies that have the talent and insight to realize this ambition. That's why I'm so pleased to find it right here at Qarik."

Dan Barrett, Global Head of Sales at Qarik stated, "Our partner ecosystem is critical to our growth, and Scott's leadership will allow us to better serve our clients and partners better than ever"

Qarik Group LLC is a NYC-based technology Modernization and Transformation consultancy, working across sectors and territories to power their clients' growth and sharpen their competitive advantage. Driven by a team with unmatched experience and expertise across all industries and technologies, their approach combines strategy, delivery and cultural shift. It empowers clients with a sustainable ability to change by embedding repeatable, problem-solving processes.

100+ employees

HQ: New York

Engineering hub: Belfast

