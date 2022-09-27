AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2022.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.51 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28


0.89 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.68 %

4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.65 %

5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.64 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28


0.54 %

7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29


0.52 %

8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30


0.52 %

9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35


0.49 %

10) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29


0.49 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


7.39 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


6.35 %

Energy


5.10 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


3.83 %

Basic


3.58 %

Communications - Telecommunications


3.58 %

Services


3.29 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.15 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


3.10 %

Capital Goods


3.08 %

Technology


2.74 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.41 %

Transportation - Services


0.93 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.71 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.62 %

Other Industrial


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


50.04 %

Credit Default Swaps


23.68 %

Financial Institutions



Finance


2.06 %

Banking


1.99 %

REITs


1.11 %

Brokerage


1.02 %

Insurance


0.64 %

Other Finance


0.55 %

SUBTOTAL


7.37 %

Utility



Electric


0.62 %

Other Utility


0.14 %

Natural Gas


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.79 %

SUBTOTAL


81.88 %

Interest Rate Futures


13.05 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Basic


0.97 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.87 %

Energy


0.80 %

Communications - Media


0.49 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.47 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.39 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.35 %

Capital Goods


0.31 %

Technology


0.31 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.25 %

Other Industrial


0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.12 %

Transportation - Services


0.04 %

Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.58 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.95 %

Insurance


1.53 %

Finance


0.62 %

REITs


0.28 %

Brokerage


0.12 %

Other Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.52 %

SUBTOTAL


11.10 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


4.42 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.44 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.37 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.36 %

SUBTOTAL


5.59 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology


0.84 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.80 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.70 %

Capital Goods


0.56 %

Energy


0.48 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.37 %

Other Industrial


0.32 %

Communications - Media


0.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.15 %

Services


0.11 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.05 %

SUBTOTAL


4.71 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.28 %

Finance


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.31 %

Utility



Electric


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


5.21 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.78 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.75 %

Energy


0.69 %

Capital Goods


0.44 %

Technology


0.20 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.13 %

Communications - Media


0.10 %

Services


0.04 %

Transportation - Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


4.38 %

Utility



Electric


0.59 %

SUBTOTAL


0.59 %

Financial Institutions



REITs


0.09 %

Banking


0.06 %

Insurance


0.04 %

Finance


0.02 %

Other Finance


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.22 %

SUBTOTAL


5.19 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


3.98 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


0.78 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


4.79 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


4.64 %

SUBTOTAL


4.64 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


3.72 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.27 %

SUBTOTAL


3.99 %

Global Governments


3.07 %

Total Return Swaps


1.43 %

Common Stocks


1.11 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.73 %

SUBTOTAL


0.73 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.48 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.21 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.21 %

SUBTOTAL


0.21 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate


0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


0.12 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


0.09 %

SUBTOTAL


0.09 %

Warrants


0.08 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-3.83 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash


6.28 %

Funds and Investment Trusts


0.23 %

SUBTOTAL


6.51 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-13.11 %

Swap Offsets


-32.54 %

SUBTOTAL


-45.65 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


71.79 %

United Kingdom


3.63 %

France


2.30 %

Canada


1.97 %

Luxembourg


1.89 %

Germany


1.61 %

Brazil


1.56 %

Mexico


1.18 %

Spain


1.09 %

Italy


1.05 %

Dominican Republic


0.64 %

Switzerland


0.64 %

India


0.63 %

Sweden


0.58 %

Australia


0.56 %

Bahrain


0.53 %

Netherlands


0.53 %

Colombia


0.52 %

Israel


0.48 %

Hong Kong


0.46 %

Finland


0.45 %

Cote D'Ivoire


0.40 %

Macau


0.40 %

Oman


0.39 %

Nigeria


0.37 %

Angola


0.31 %

China


0.31 %

Peru


0.31 %

Senegal


0.27 %

Indonesia


0.25 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.24 %

Gabon


0.21 %

Egypt


0.18 %

South Africa


0.17 %

Denmark


0.15 %

Ukraine


0.15 %

Zambia


0.15 %

Ghana


0.14 %

Argentina


0.13 %

Ecuador


0.13 %

Ireland


0.13 %

El Salvador


0.11 %

Japan


0.11 %

Turkey


0.11 %

Guatemala


0.08 %

Venezuela


0.08 %

Jamaica


0.07 %

Chile


0.05 %

Belgium


0.04 %

Bermuda


0.04 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Morocco


0.04 %

Panama


0.04 %

Cayman Islands


0.02 %

Czech Republic


0.02 %

Norway


0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago


0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


0.23 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


100.12 %

Canadian Dollar


0.11 %

Norwegian Krone


0.03 %

Argentine Peso


0.01 %

Indian Rupee


0.01 %

Polish Zloty


0.01 %

New Taiwan Dollar


0.01 %

Australian Dollar


-0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


-0.01 %

Pound Sterling


-0.03 %

Colombian Peso


-0.12 %

Euro


-0.13 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


5.81 %

AA


0.44 %

A


1.01 %

BBB


13.23 %

BB


39.93 %

B


25.72 %

CCC


7.57 %

CC


0.16 %

C


0.10 %

D


0.01 %

Not Rated


4.56 %

Short Term Investments


0.23 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-3.83 %

N/A


5.06 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


1.84 %

1 To 5 Years


42.39 %

5 To 10 Years


46.98 %

10 To 20 Years


3.27 %

20 To 30 Years


3.32 %

More than 30 Years


1.01 %

Other


1.19 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.47 %

Average Bond Price:


88.71

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:*


33.77 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


33.77 %

Average Maturity:


    6.54 Years

Effective Duration:


    4.61 Years

Total Net Assets:


$925.00 Million

Net Asset Value:


$10.73

Total Number of Holdings:


1,617

Portfolio Turnover:


40.00 %




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.






The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.



View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301634765.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.